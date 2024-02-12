'Mami Wata', 'Orah' and 'All The Colours' selected for Joburg Film Festival

In a press release shared earlier today Monday, February 12, 2024, the organisers revealed that over 60 films were selected from a total of 30 countries, in a bid to foster relationships between local and international filmmakers.

"Showcasing a diverse range of compelling films from both local and international filmmakers, set against the vibrant backdrop of Johannesburg, this year's festival promises to captivate audiences with its dynamic selection of cinematic gems including some of the finest films from over 30 countries," the press release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the three Nigerian movies selected includes Cj Obasi's black and white movie, Mami Wata, which is set in the Iyi village, where the villagers worship the mermaid deity Mami Wata. However, when children begin to die and disappear with the village under new control from a warlord, two sisters plot to save their people and restore Mami Wata's glory to Iyi.

Produced by Oge Obasi, the cast of this movie includes Rita Edochie, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Evelyne Ily Juhen, Kelechi Udegbe, and Tough Bone.

Next in line is Babatunde Apalowo's movie All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White. It tells the restrained and tender story of two men named Bambino and Bawa who meet in Lagos during a photography competition and immediately hit it off.

During long trips exploring the city, they develop a deep affection for each other. However, they have to deal with the pressure that comes with living in a society that is against homosexuality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by Apalowo and produced by Damilola Orimogunje, the movie stars Tope Tedela, Riyo David, Martha Ehinome Orhiere, and Uchechika Elumelu.

Lastly, is Orah by Canadian-Nigerian director, Lonzo Nzekwe. It follows the life of a taxi driver in Canada on a path of vengeance against a Nigerian drug trafficking ring responsible for her son's death