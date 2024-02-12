ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Mami Wata', 'Orah' and 'All The Colours' selected for Joburg Film Festival

Faith Oloruntoyin

The 2024 edition will kick off on Tuesday, February 27, and run until Sunday, March 3.

'Mami Wata' is one of the Nigerian films headed to the 2024 Joburg Film Festival
'Mami Wata' is one of the Nigerian films headed to the 2024 Joburg Film Festival

Recommended articles

In a press release shared earlier today Monday, February 12, 2024, the organisers revealed that over 60 films were selected from a total of 30 countries, in a bid to foster relationships between local and international filmmakers.

"Showcasing a diverse range of compelling films from both local and international filmmakers, set against the vibrant backdrop of Johannesburg, this year's festival promises to captivate audiences with its dynamic selection of cinematic gems including some of the finest films from over 30 countries," the press release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the three Nigerian movies selected includes Cj Obasi's black and white movie, Mami Wata, which is set in the Iyi village, where the villagers worship the mermaid deity Mami Wata. However, when children begin to die and disappear with the village under new control from a warlord, two sisters plot to save their people and restore Mami Wata's glory to Iyi.

Produced by Oge Obasi, the cast of this movie includes Rita Edochie, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Evelyne Ily Juhen, Kelechi Udegbe, and Tough Bone.

Next in line is Babatunde Apalowo's movie All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White. It tells the restrained and tender story of two men named Bambino and Bawa who meet in Lagos during a photography competition and immediately hit it off.

During long trips exploring the city, they develop a deep affection for each other. However, they have to deal with the pressure that comes with living in a society that is against homosexuality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by Apalowo and produced by Damilola Orimogunje, the movie stars Tope Tedela, Riyo David, Martha Ehinome Orhiere, and Uchechika Elumelu.

Lastly, is Orah by Canadian-Nigerian director, Lonzo Nzekwe. It follows the life of a taxi driver in Canada on a path of vengeance against a Nigerian drug trafficking ring responsible for her son's death

The movie features an array of stellar acts which include, Oyin Oladejo, Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama, O.C. Ukeje, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Kelechi Udegbe, Tina Mba, Lucky Onyekachi Ejim, Ruby Akubueze, Agape Mngomezulu, Morgan Bedard, Oris Erhuero, Femi Lawson, and Christopher Seivright.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Teni, Jimmy Odukoya, Yul Edochie and more react to Nigeria's AFCON loss

Teni, Jimmy Odukoya, Yul Edochie and more react to Nigeria's AFCON loss

You don't need formal training to be a fool on social media - AY Makun

You don't need formal training to be a fool on social media - AY Makun

'Mami Wata', 'Orah' and 'All The Colours' selected for Joburg Film Festival

'Mami Wata', 'Orah' and 'All The Colours' selected for Joburg Film Festival

The real joke is in your DP - Burna Boy shades Davido amid feud with troll

The real joke is in your DP - Burna Boy shades Davido amid feud with troll

Superbowl and 4 other iconic stages Burna Boy deserves to perform

Superbowl and 4 other iconic stages Burna Boy deserves to perform

Rose May Alaba features Afrobeats star Camidoh on 'Lockdown' remix

Rose May Alaba features Afrobeats star Camidoh on 'Lockdown' remix

'Mami Wata', 'The Lost Okoroshi' and 'Green White Green' head to streaming

'Mami Wata', 'The Lost Okoroshi' and 'Green White Green' head to streaming

Wurld documents his journey across Paris, Jozi, & Lagos in 'No Suffer'

Wurld documents his journey across Paris, Jozi, & Lagos in 'No Suffer'

Meet the Nigerian director the Financial Times will jump through hoops to have

Meet the Nigerian director the Financial Times will jump through hoops to have

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Funke Akindele's movie 'A Tribe Called Judah' has broken yet another record [Instagram/funkejenifaakindele]

Funke Akindele's movie 'A Tribe Called Judah' grosses £80,000 at UK cinemas

'Dead Serious' is headed to Showmax instead of its initial cinematic debut

Moses Inwang teased Showmax debut for 'Dead Serious' and not cinema release

'Free Men'

See the teaser for the Showmax series on Igbo apprenticeship system 'Freemen'

Daniel Ehimen (centre) on the set of A Fragile State with Lola Shoneyin (right)

Meet the Nigerian director the Financial Times will jump through hoops to have