Nigerian film about gay couple lands major deal ahead global debut

Variety reports that Italy’s Coccinelle Film Sales has acquired world rights to the Nigerian gay-themed drama.

The international distributor, which is run by sales agent Francesca Breccia, closed the deal with with Nigeria-based Polymath Pictures which produced the movie along with Polymath Pictures, 2o9ine Films, Creative Blacks Production, and Realm360 Production.

“I feel honored to represent Apalowo’s film and to work with directors who are giving brave voices to stories and characters with urgent social messages,” Breccia says in a statement.

'All the Colours...' marks Babatunde Apalowo’s debut as a feature film director. The U.K.-based filmmaker also doubles as the writer on this project.

The film follows the restrained and tender drama about two men named Bambino and Bawa who meet in Lagos during a photography competition and immediately hit it off.

During long trips exploring the city, they develop a deep affection for each other. However, they have to deal with the pressure that comes with living in a society that is against homosexuality.

Discussing the theme of the movie, Apalowo shares, “The main theme of the film is love, as it is a love story between two people, despite their sexual identities. The intention was to tell a simple love story that would be relatable to everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation. The themes of identity and self-discovery are also explored as Bambino, the main character, navigates his own past and seeks closure on events that have shaped him. The film is a reflection on love, identity, acceptance, and the complexities of navigating life as an outsider in a society that often rejects those who are different.”

Pulse Nigeria

Featured in the film are Tope Tedela, Riyo David, Martha Ehinome Orhiere, Uche Chika Elumelu, and Floyd Anekwe. It is produced by Damilola E. Orimogunje with Apalowo, Imafidon Gift Jesurobo-Owie and David Wyte credited as co-producers while Ezra Olubi serves as executive producer, and Nkechi Okere as associate producer.

This latest win comes ahead of the film’s global debut at the Berlin International Film Festival, also known as Berlinale, one of the biggest film festivals in the world.

With an average of 300,000 tickets sold every year, it is recognized as the largest publicly attended film festival in the world.

Reacting to being selected for this prestigious festival, the director says, “Being selected to premiere my debut feature film on a big stage like the Berlinale is an incredible honor and validation of the hard work and dedication myself and the team put into the making of the film. It is an amazing opportunity to showcase my vision to a wider audience and further buttress the relevance of Nigerian cinema. It is a dream come true and I feel incredibly humbled and grateful for the opportunity.”

With Apalowo’s movie heading to Berlinale and CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' being the toast of Sundance, 2023 is off to a great start for independent Nigerian filmmakers and Nollywood in general.