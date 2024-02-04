'Anchor Baby' director's new film 'Orah' to hit Canadian cinemas in February

Starting February 9, 2024 the film we begin showing in Cineplex Cinemas, Toronto, Colossus Cineplex Cinemas, Vaughan, Ontario, Cineplex Odeon Eglinton Town Centre Cinemas, Scarborough, Ontario and SilverCity Brampton Cinemas, Brampton, Ontario. LevelFILM is the official distributor.

Orah follows the life of a taxi driver in Canada on a path of vengeance against a Nigerian drug trafficking ring responsible for her son's death.

Written and directed by Nzekwe, (who also directed Anchor Baby) the story was developed over the course of 11 years and fully became a revenge thriller after his brother died in 2016 from the stray bullet of an officer of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), the controversial arm of the police that is now defunct.

Pulse Nigeria

Co-produced by Floyd Kane and Amos Adetuyi, the revenge thriller was the opening movie for the 2023 Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) after screening at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)

Shot in Canada and Nigeria in late 2022, Oyin Oladejo plays the titular Orah and is supported by Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama, O.C. Ukeje, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Kelechi Udegbe, Tina Mba, Lucky Onyekachi Ejim, Ruby Akubueze, Agape Mngomezulu, Morgan Bedard, Oris Erhuero, Femi Lawson, and Christopher Seivright.

The movie secured a worldwide representation deal with CAA to sell the film in all territories around the world, during the 2023 TIFFestival.

