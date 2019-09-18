‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free,’ the sequel to ‘Living in Bondage’ is scheduled for release on November 8, 2019.

Shot by Ramsey Nouah, the sequel’s cinema release will see Kenneth Okonkwo, Kanayo O. Kanayo returning to the center stage alongside Enyinna Nwigwe, Nancy Isime, and Munachi Abii.

Speaking on his efforts, Nouah said, “I could not have asked for a bigger platform on which to make my directorial debut. From the power of this story, the intensity of the script, the cache of the cast and the quality of my technical support, there is no story as fascinating as Living In Bondage: Breaking Free. It is truly the movie maker’s dream project – and I should know working on both sides of the camera. I cannot wait to pack cinema seats with this true movie magical work.”

Kanayo .O. Kanayo, and Bob Manuel Udokwu are returning member of cast for 'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free' [ R&B PR]

For Charles Okpaleke, the executive producer, the franchise remains the most compelling and consequential story when asked why he chose to acquire the right to produce a sequel after 25 years.

Ramsey Nouah working behind the scenes of 'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free' [ R&B PR]

He said, “Living In Bondage is the single most compelling; most consequential movie franchise in the history of the Nigerian film industry. It is the movie which in 1992 birthed the Nigerian movie industry that is today universally known as Nollywood; an industry that is now the world’s second-largest, most prolific film industry. Need I say more.”

Kenneth Okonkwo and Ramsey Nouah will feature in 'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free' [ R&B PR]

Written by Nicole Asinugo and C.J. Obasi, ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free,’ is the story of Nnamdi, Andy Okeke's mysterious son, and his vaunting quest for the big life, one that he would do whatever it took to realize. Nnamdi’s untamed quest for the quick buck, fast car, easy living, inevitably took him on a perilous journey.