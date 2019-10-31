Ramsey Nouah must have learned some good lessons in almost three decades of actively practicing in Nollywood with his wonderful execution of the sequel to 90s blockbuster, ‘Living in Bondage’.

These lessons - in acting and directing - were put to good use by Nouah, who directed and took on the role of the powerful yet flamboyant villain, Richard Williams, in ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’.

Just as Chris Obi Rapu’s ‘Living in Bondage’ became one of Nollywood’s classics that defined an era, Ramsey Nouah's ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ is a game-changer that will set the pace for how sequels should be treated and executed going forward in Nollywood.

Between 1992 and 2019, a lot has gone down in Nigeria’s socio-political scene as well as the entertainment world. Several events have shaped the existence of an average Nigerian youth who was born 27-years-ago.

All these events were carefully thought about by Nicole Asinugo and C.J. Obasi, who co-wrote the sequel, ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’.

Swanky JKA getting instructions from Ramsey Nouah in a scene from 'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free'. [ R&B PR]

Without showing a flashback scene - as it’s the case with many Nollywood sequels - or taking away from the Kenneth Nnebue and Okechukwu Ogunjiofor’s plot for ‘Living in Bondage I,’ Obasi and Asinugo reminded viewers and new fans of LIB the story of Andy Okeke (played by Kenneth Okonkwo) and Merit Okeke (played by Nnenna Nwabueze), the wealth, occultism and the stigma.

From the opening montage that sees Obinna Omego (played by Enyinna Nwigwe) driving a young girl to a thick forest to behead her, ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ sets an unusual pace that keeps the viewers mind racing back to the events that made the 1992 blockbuster a hit.

Then comes Nnamdi Okeke - played by Swanky JKA - and his pal at the Cubana nightclub trying to live the life of opulence they only dreamt about but were only thrown out just after making a mess of their ‘fake-it-till-you-make-it’ belief.

Despite the embarrassment, Nnamdi remains unrelenting with his untamed quest for the quick buck, fast car, easy living. He finds comfort in his cousin, Tubi Nworie (played by Shawn Faqua), who urges him to believe in his abilities.

Not long after he reunited with High Chief Omego (played by Kanayo O Kanayo), his desire for a good life became a reality and his path crossed with Richard Williams (played by Ramsey Tokunbo Nouah), who later became his albatross.

Just before the reality stared him in the face like his father, who never knew he existed until 27 years later, Nnamdi found love in the eyes of two lovely ladies Kelly (played by Munachi Abii) and another character (played by Nancy Isime).

The well-written plot was matched by Nouah’s directorial skills that depicted Nnamdi’s vaunting quest for the big life in real glamorous and opulent pictures.

Though it’s easy for viewers to predict what the story plot will be, the twist to how Andy Okeke became a thorn in the flesh of the brotherhood for the second time after 27 years is where this sequel takes its rightful place as a thorough and well-executed film project.

Nouah’s decision to take on the role of the villain, Richard Williams is a no-brainer as he deftly switched from an affluent and world-class billionaire to the spiritual leader of a powerful occult known as ‘The Six’.

Living In Bondage 2019 remake (informationng.)

Nollywood might not be able to fix the activities or effects of occult groups or societies in Nigerian, ‘Living in Bondage’ and ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ have beamed more light on the existence of societies while entertainingly educating the general public.

‘Living in Bondage’ sequel has without a doubt enlightened a handful of people that it’s almost impossible to break free from a covenant with the occults while relishing in the wealth gotten from being a member.

While Asinugo and Obasi painted Richard Williams as a devil bent on retrieving the debt of the Okeke clan, the writers notably give a hint of another plot which might make ‘Living in Bondage’ the first sequential trilogy.