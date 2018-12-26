Nouah has been on set working with some of the major cast of the original series.

The sequel to Kenneth Nnebue's blockbuster, 'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free,' is expected to be made for the cinema.

While principal photography and shooting kicked off in July 2018, Nouah has continued working on the set despite working a supporting actor in Izu Ojukwu-directed movie, 'Power of 1.'

The sequel has Nouah directing the roles of Kenneth Okonkwo, Bob Manuel Udokwu, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Kalu Ikeagwu, and Enyinna Nwigwe.

Nouah joins a long list of Nollywood star actors that have made their directorial debut which include Genevieve Nnaji, Desmond Elliot, Kunle Afolayan and Uche Jombo.

'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free' is a joint effort between Steve Gukas' Natives Filmworks and Play entertainment networks.