Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Veteran Kola Munis believes Nollywood classics should be left alone, not remade

Inemesit Udodiong

The 'Osuofia in London' co-producer and writer is anti-reboots and remakes.

Kola Munis worked on Nollywood classic 'Osuofia in London' before making his solo directing debut with 'In Case of Incasity' [londonnewsonline]
Kola Munis worked on Nollywood classic 'Osuofia in London' before making his solo directing debut with 'In Case of Incasity' [londonnewsonline]

Recommended articles

From Living In Bondage, Nneka the Pretty Serpent, Diamond Ring, Karishika, and now Domitilla as well as Ripples, the industry can't seem to get enough of remakes.

While some filmmakers support the movement, others like Kola Munis think classics should be left alone as is.

The Nation reports that the Osuofia in London (2003) co-producer and writer strongly opposes the growing trend, stating that a classic loses its significance once it is tampered with.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his words, "In my personal opinion, I agree that classics should be left as classics; there are so many things that make a movie a classic. It doesn’t have to be a perfect movie or have the latest technology, but the fact that it is a significant work of art in millions of people's hearts the way it was. When you try to change it in a way, a lot of people who saw the original want it to remain like that."

To support his stance, Munis referenced a conversation with a foreigner who loves Nollywood classics for their special effects.

According to him, this proves that those movies deserve to be preserved as they are so that more people can enjoy them as the time capsule that they have become.

"You may try and make it look better, but are you really making it look better? Back in the days, when Nollywood was still very young, I had a Jamaican friend that she and her mom were fans of Nollywood, and I was surprised, but she said the reason why she likes Nigerian movies was that she loves the special effects and the cool and primitive way we did special effects. If that applies to many people, then leave the classics the way they are," he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the Nollywood classic Osuofia in London, Munis is known for writing, producing, and directing other fan favourites like The Widow (2005), Last Flight to Abuja (2012), and In Case of Incasity (2021). His latest work is the award-winning Crime and Justice Lagos.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Big Brother Naija' star Hermes survives ghastly car accident

'Big Brother Naija' star Hermes survives ghastly car accident

Cross enjoys a night of kisses with 3 different women on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cross enjoys a night of kisses with 3 different women on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Grammy-winning producer Telz shares how he didn't have ₦150 for Keke Napep

Grammy-winning producer Telz shares how he didn't have ₦150 for Keke Napep

Veteran Kola Munis believes Nollywood classics should be left alone, not remade

Veteran Kola Munis believes Nollywood classics should be left alone, not remade

Venita and Adekunle take relationship to the next level on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Venita and Adekunle take relationship to the next level on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Angel attempts to leave 'BBNaija All Stars' after a fight with Ilebaye

Angel attempts to leave 'BBNaija All Stars' after a fight with Ilebaye

Davido's 'Timeless' surpasses 1 billion streams across major platforms

Davido's 'Timeless' surpasses 1 billion streams across major platforms

Poco Lee teases new single featuring Kizz Daniel & Zinoleesky

Poco Lee teases new single featuring Kizz Daniel & Zinoleesky

Tiktoker who defamed Eniola Badmus sentenced to 3 years for cyber stalking

Tiktoker who defamed Eniola Badmus sentenced to 3 years for cyber stalking

Pulse Sports

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mercy and Ike [Instagram]

Mercy and Ike clear the air on BBNaija All Stars'

BBNaija All Stars housemate Venita [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Sparks fly between Venita and Mercy on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ebuka drops details on new features on the BBNaija All Stars show [Instagram/ebuka]

4 highlights from first 'BBNaija All Stars' eviction show

Pere BBN

All about Pere's problems with Cee-C and Alex on 'BBNaija All Stars'