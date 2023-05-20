The sports category has moved to a new website.
Live updates of 2023 AMVCA list of winners

Inemesit Udodiong Babatunde Lawal

Find out who gets to go home with an award tonight.

AMVCA 2023 nominees

Below is the list of winners being updated as they are announced:

Best Actor in a Comedy - (Movie/TV Series)

Nkem Owoh - Battle On Buka Street

Best Actress in a Comedy - (Movie/TV Series)

Bimbo Ademoye - Selina

Best Actor in a Drama - (Movie/TV Series)

Best Actress in a Drama - (Movie/TV Series)

Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series)

Abdisattar Ahmed - Gacal

Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series)

Efe Irele - Four Four Forty Four

Best Short Film

Adeoye Adetunji - Pa Aromire

Best Online Social Content Creator

Elozonam , Kie Kie - Back From The Future

Best Original Telenovela

Best Unscripted Original

Best Original Comedy Series

Best Original Drama Series

Best Art Director

Wale Adeleke - King Of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Best Costume Designer (Movie/TV Series)

Adeola Art-Alade - The Real Housewives of Lagos (Reunion Episode)

Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series)

Mathew Yusuf - Brotherhood

Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV Series)

Holmes Awa & Daniel Tom - Crime & Justice

Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV Series)

Anu Afolayan - Anikulapo

Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)

Kent Edunjobi - Anikulapo

Best Makeup (Movie/TV Series)

Maryam Ndukwe, Hakeem Effects Onilogbo - Shanty Town

Best Writer (Movie/TV Series)

Sola Dada - Anikulapo

Best Cinematographer (Movie/TV Series)

Loukman Ali - Brotherhood

Best Movie, Southern Africa

Jewel - Elvis Chucks

Best Movie, East Africa

Click Click Bang - Philip Karanja Njenga

Best Movie, West Africa

Brotherhood - Jade Osiberu

Best Television Series

Crime & Justice - Yinka Edward

Best Documentary

Nigeria-the Debut - Nora Awolowo

Best Director

The Multichoice Talent Factory Film

Best Indigenous Language, Swahili (Movie/TV Series)

Philip Karanja Njenga - Click Click Bang

Best Indigenous Language, Yoruba (Movie/TV Series)

Anikulapo - Kunle Afolayan

Best Indigenous Language, Hausa (Movie/TV Series)

Aisha - Abubakar Bashir Maishadda

Best Indigenous Language, Igbo (Movie/TV Series)

Uhuruchi - Victor Iyke

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

