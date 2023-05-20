Live updates of 2023 AMVCA list of winners
Below is the list of winners being updated as they are announced:
Best Actor in a Comedy - (Movie/TV Series)
Nkem Owoh - Battle On Buka Street
Best Actress in a Comedy - (Movie/TV Series)
Bimbo Ademoye - Selina
Best Actor in a Drama - (Movie/TV Series)
Best Actress in a Drama - (Movie/TV Series)
Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series)
Abdisattar Ahmed - Gacal
Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series)
Efe Irele - Four Four Forty Four
Best Short Film
Adeoye Adetunji - Pa Aromire
Best Online Social Content Creator
Elozonam , Kie Kie - Back From The Future
Best Original Telenovela
Best Unscripted Original
Best Original Comedy Series
Best Original Drama Series
Best Art Director
Wale Adeleke - King Of Thieves (Agesinkole)
Best Costume Designer (Movie/TV Series)
Adeola Art-Alade - The Real Housewives of Lagos (Reunion Episode)
Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series)
Mathew Yusuf - Brotherhood
Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV Series)
Holmes Awa & Daniel Tom - Crime & Justice
Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV Series)
Anu Afolayan - Anikulapo
Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)
Kent Edunjobi - Anikulapo
Best Makeup (Movie/TV Series)
Maryam Ndukwe, Hakeem Effects Onilogbo - Shanty Town
Best Writer (Movie/TV Series)
Sola Dada - Anikulapo
Best Cinematographer (Movie/TV Series)
Loukman Ali - Brotherhood
Best Movie, Southern Africa
Jewel - Elvis Chucks
Best Movie, East Africa
Click Click Bang - Philip Karanja Njenga
Best Movie, West Africa
Brotherhood - Jade Osiberu
Best Television Series
Crime & Justice - Yinka Edward
Best Documentary
Nigeria-the Debut - Nora Awolowo
Best Director
The Multichoice Talent Factory Film
Best Indigenous Language, Swahili (Movie/TV Series)
Philip Karanja Njenga - Click Click Bang
Best Indigenous Language, Yoruba (Movie/TV Series)
Anikulapo - Kunle Afolayan
Best Indigenous Language, Hausa (Movie/TV Series)
Aisha - Abubakar Bashir Maishadda
Best Indigenous Language, Igbo (Movie/TV Series)
Uhuruchi - Victor Iyke
Best Overall Movie, Africa
