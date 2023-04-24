Elvina Ibru on what it takes play the villain in 'Domitilla: The Reboot'

She has since done a stint on radio, several stage plays including Vagina Monologues (2006), TV shows and movies like Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards (2020).

For her latest role, Ibru takes on a villain named 'Madam Vee' who runs a prostitution and child trafficking ring in Zeb Ejiro's new movie Domitilla: The Reboot.

In an exclusive Pulse interview, she tells us how she landed the role, what it was like to portray someone considered a semi-covered villain, what she enjoyed about filming and more.

*The interview is edited for length and clarity.

How did you hear about this project?

Mimi from Filmone called me; she called me about two months or so before filming, and she said, 'Elvina, we are redoing Domitilla, and there's something that I think is perfect for you.' I was like, Oh, how exciting.' It's so funny because when I was watching the remakes of 'Living in Bondage' and the rest, I had said, 'If they ever do Domitilla, please God, let them remember me.' So, when she called, I could not believe that she called me for 'Domitilla'. Of course, I was very excited. I asked who was directing, and she said Uncle Zeb. It was a no-brainer. She sent me the script, I liked it, and that was it.

You play the 'bad guy', what was your reaction to your character?

I thought it would be a challenge as an actor because, in the entire film, half of her face is covered. So, I knew I had to do expressions with my voice. In fact, in the script, my whole face is covered. I don't know when they decided to leave half open. You can imagine acting with a fully covered face, everything has to come from the voice, your body language, and that kind of stuff intrigued me. For every character I play, I write a back story. So, when I was reading, I was also writing her back story, and it was becoming more and more exciting to me. I wondered, 'Where is this woman from? Why is she this way? How did she get here?' Those were some of the things that attracted me to the script.

What was your best part of filming?

One of the things that I loved was the fact that there are so many new faces in the film. I was so happy. I was expecting to find the usual suspects because I regard myself as new as well. Maybe not on stage, but in Nollywood, I'm just a baby. I loved the fact that there were new faces, and when they started with the acting they brought their A-game. They were good, and I was like, 'Wow. This is so nice. It's refreshing.' It was wonderful and of course, working with the veteran. I had never worked with Uncle Zeb. It was a privilege and an honour to be working with him for the first time.

How would you describe the reboot?

Its real. I think Uncle Zeb tried to take away as much of the glitz as possible. Nowadays, when they make films, there is so much glamour. It's like people are going to watch that part rather than the story. He was really into the story and the grittiness. Ashawo no be work; there's nothing beautiful or fantastic about it no matter how you want to paint it. There is nothing great about being a prostitute. I think he really wanted to bring that original 'Domitilla' kind of feel, but of course, being in 2022, we had to put a little 'efizi' (Nigerian slang for going out of your way to impress people). People like to escape; to think of themselves with the houses and cars. So, a little bit of that came in, but I would say it was gritty and real. It was about the story, getting the gist across, and making people believe in your characters.

Its officially reboot season in Nollywood. As a seasoned actress, what are your thoughts on this trend?

I think it's fantastic, to be honest, because the old movies were so great. A lot of kids will then be propelled into the world of the original filmmakers. It's nice for them to go back and really see where Nollywood really started. I know kids that have watched some of the originals of the remakes they have done, and some of have said they even prefer the originals. So, I think it's a wonderful thing. Then, we had so many stories to tell. At that time, we were telling our stories so everyone could relate. Now we are trying to copy 'oyinbo' (Nigerian slang for white people). I think it's great that we are making remakes, and now the technology is getting much better, so it's fantastic.

You have already done a lot in your enviable career. What's next for you?

I just finished from the set of a movie called 'A Tree By the Road.' Then, I am going to be in a stage play called 'Anonymous Nipples' *wink wink* It's pretty exciting and quite controversial. I also want to produce a movie myself before the end of the year.