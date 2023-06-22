ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Zeb Ejiro's comeback continues with 90s hit Nollywood drama series 'Ripples'

Inemesit Udodiong

The sequel 'Ripples: The New Generation' follows the original show which debuted 30 years ago.

Zeb Ejiro's latest project is a remake of 90s hit Nollywood drama series 'Ripples' [Africa Magic]
Zeb Ejiro's latest project is a remake of 90s hit Nollywood drama series 'Ripples' [Africa Magic]

Recommended articles

Kicking off his comeback with Domitilla: The Reboot, the industry veteran's next project is a sequel to his hit series, Ripples, followed by a remake of Sakobi.

Ejiro, who was the creator and producer of the original show, has recreated an updated version titled Ripples: New Generation.

The 2023 series picks up years after the 90s show, which first premiered on NTA in 1988, and aired for five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ripples: New Generation begins 30 years after the initial show. The 13-part series kicks off with the death of the former matriarch, Leslie Dehinde-Philip.

Like the first show, the sequel is centred around the lives of the Dehinde-Phillips’ and their associates with the focus on Doris, Leslie’s granddaughter, who finds herself on the brink of inheriting the Dehinde-Phillips fortune and a staggering 75% share of DP Oil.

Raised to takeover as the CEO, Doris seems destined for greatness. However, beneath her seemingly perfect life, she yearns for something more elusive - freedom. Her grandmother’s last will affects her decisions about freedom and leaves her questioning everything.

Ripples: New Generation is set to explore the daunting challenges of oil spillage and the environmental consequences, the battle for freedom, and the need to succeed against all odds, features a diverse cast of actors.

Tope Olowoniyan takes on the lead role as Doris Dehinde-Philips, supported by Daniel Abua, Vine Olugu, Ian Wordi, Debby Felix, Lexan Peters, Francis Onwochei, and Mena Sodje.

ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran actors Alex Usifo, Barbara Soky, Emeka Ossai, and Keppy Ekpeyong-Bassey are reprising their roles as Talab Abass, Daphne Wellington-Cole, Wale Okoya, and Admiral (formerly Captain) Hassan respectively.

On recreating his hit series, the founding father of Nollywood said, “I feel so happy that we have been able to create Ripples: The New Generation because today we have made history. Ripples is the only TV series or soap opera that was done thirty years ago and is back again. No other program has been able to achieve this. Yet, we are doing a mix of the old and new generation.”

Ripples: New Generation airs every Wednesday at 9 pm, exclusively on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv ch. 151).

Watch a teaser:

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reality TV star Nengi shows off new butt cheek tattoo

Reality TV star Nengi shows off new butt cheek tattoo

Harrysong announces plans to marry a second wife

Harrysong announces plans to marry a second wife

Spotify launches dedicated site for key information on Afrobeats

Spotify launches dedicated site for key information on Afrobeats

Zeb Ejiro's comeback continues with 90s hit Nollywood drama series 'Ripples'

Zeb Ejiro's comeback continues with 90s hit Nollywood drama series 'Ripples'

Nigeria, UK, US, Canada, & France make up Asake's top 5 streaming base

Nigeria, UK, US, Canada, & France make up Asake's top 5 streaming base

Deji trends for the wrong reasons after 'BBNaija Reunion'

Deji trends for the wrong reasons after 'BBNaija Reunion'

You're invited to 'Erigga Live' concert in Lagos

You're invited to 'Erigga Live' concert in Lagos

Simi says she has never experienced heartbreak

Simi says she has never experienced heartbreak

Bill Gates says he discovered Burna, Rema through his daughter

Bill Gates says he discovered Burna, Rema through his daughter

Pulse Sports

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'BBNaija Reunion' is back with Level Up housemates [Twitter/Ebuka]

3 major highlights from 'BBNaija Reunion' show

Ramsey Nouah, Osas Ighodaro steal the show in 'Love, Lust & Other Things' [Twitter/Shockng]

Ramsey Nouah, Osas Ighodaro steal the show in 'Love, Lust & Other Things' trailer

Veteran Richard Mofe Damijo is one of the Nollywood delegates at the Nigeria Day at the ucoming Essence Film Festival [Instagram/RichardMofeDamijo]

Here are 12 stars repping Nollywood at 2023 Essence Film Festival

'BBNaija Level Up Reunion' airs tonight [Twitter/ShowmaxNG]

3 things you need to know about 'BBNaija Level Up Reunion'