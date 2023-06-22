Zeb Ejiro's comeback continues with 90s hit Nollywood drama series 'Ripples'

Kicking off his comeback with Domitilla: The Reboot, the industry veteran's next project is a sequel to his hit series, Ripples, followed by a remake of Sakobi.

Ejiro, who was the creator and producer of the original show, has recreated an updated version titled Ripples: New Generation.

The 2023 series picks up years after the 90s show, which first premiered on NTA in 1988, and aired for five years.

Ripples: New Generation begins 30 years after the initial show. The 13-part series kicks off with the death of the former matriarch, Leslie Dehinde-Philip.

Like the first show, the sequel is centred around the lives of the Dehinde-Phillips’ and their associates with the focus on Doris, Leslie’s granddaughter, who finds herself on the brink of inheriting the Dehinde-Phillips fortune and a staggering 75% share of DP Oil.

Raised to takeover as the CEO, Doris seems destined for greatness. However, beneath her seemingly perfect life, she yearns for something more elusive - freedom. Her grandmother’s last will affects her decisions about freedom and leaves her questioning everything.

Ripples: New Generation is set to explore the daunting challenges of oil spillage and the environmental consequences, the battle for freedom, and the need to succeed against all odds, features a diverse cast of actors.

Tope Olowoniyan takes on the lead role as Doris Dehinde-Philips, supported by Daniel Abua, Vine Olugu, Ian Wordi, Debby Felix, Lexan Peters, Francis Onwochei, and Mena Sodje.

Veteran actors Alex Usifo, Barbara Soky, Emeka Ossai, and Keppy Ekpeyong-Bassey are reprising their roles as Talab Abass, Daphne Wellington-Cole, Wale Okoya, and Admiral (formerly Captain) Hassan respectively.

On recreating his hit series, the founding father of Nollywood said, “I feel so happy that we have been able to create Ripples: The New Generation because today we have made history. Ripples is the only TV series or soap opera that was done thirty years ago and is back again. No other program has been able to achieve this. Yet, we are doing a mix of the old and new generation.”

Ripples: New Generation airs every Wednesday at 9 pm, exclusively on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv ch. 151).