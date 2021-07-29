Will Smith is Venus & Serena Williams' dad in 'King Richard' trailer

In the newly debuted trailer, Smith is a highly driven father to his young girls motivated by a need to prove their extraordinary talents. The Williams' sisters are played by Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton.

According to Warner Bros' official synopsis, Smith's character is "an undeterred father” with a “relentless drive and unapologetic vision to change the game” who is “instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever.”

Sharing the trailer, Smith wrote on Instagram: "One of the greatest honors as an actor is to be able to celebrate someone’s legacy while they’re still here creating it. I’ve gotten to do it a few times in my career playing @ceoofhappyness and @muhammadali, and every time it’s a fulfilling and expansive experience beyond compare.

"So now, I’m proud to show you all our first trailer for #KingRichard, the story of the man who introduced the world to @venuswilliams and @serenawilliams. The origin story for some REAL DEAL superheroes!! Thank You Venus, Serena, Isha, Lyndrea, Yetunde, Oracene and Richard for letting us share your story with the World!"

'King Richard' is billed to premiere in American cinemas on November 19 with an HBO Max release scheduled for December 20, 2021.