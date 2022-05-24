RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

KAP Academy graduates first-ever set of film trainees

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
A cross section of the participants at the maiden edition of the KAP Academy
A cross section of the participants at the maiden edition of the KAP Academy

The diploma course is a partnership programme with the University of Southern California's (USC) School of Cinematic Arts (SCA) and the global streaming platform Netflix to impart knowledge to improve the skill of young filmmakers, and by extension, improve the overall production quality of films from the local film industry.

Recommended articles

Toye Peter, Ifeanyi Passion, Todumu Adegoke, Adesuwa Omon, Ugbede Peter, Oyinbra Fegha, Emeka Egbueui, Unyime Patrick, Temitope Folarin and Candace John-Jumbo were awarded a diploma in post-production editing (Picture Cropping, Editing and Sound Design).

A cross section of the participants at the maiden edition of the KAP Academy
A cross section of the participants at the maiden edition of the KAP Academy Pulse Nigeria

Tuition-free, the entire course module was estimated to be in the margin of N500,000.

Being one of two training programmes planned for rollout this year by KAP, The KAP-USC programme, which focuses on post-production, is the brainchild of widely celebrated filmmaker Kunle Afolayan.

He elaborated that the scheme was an owed responsibility to the next generation of filmmakers; he is passing the torch to them to replicate greatness in filmmaking than what has been achieved so far.

The programme is the successor to his earlier venture to educate filmmakers leveraging the internet: Film Masterclass with Kunle Afolayan, a web series masterclass he conceived three years ago.

A cross section of the participants at the maiden edition of the KAP Academy
A cross section of the participants at the maiden edition of the KAP Academy Pulse Nigeria

"I hate to say that there was no structure; there was a structure. But you cannot compare it to structures in other places around the world," Afolayan said as he recalled enrolling in one of Tunde Kelani's film classes years back in Abeokuta.

"Despite not having those structures from other places, we are still able to do stuff. Our films are now going international. One of the reasons why I thought it was necessary to start a training programme was so that we can impact and build a new generation of filmmakers in our little way.

"A lot of people can't afford these courses, but thank God for technology, it is changing how things are done," he concluded.

The ceremony's keynote delivered by award-winning writer and producer Femi Odugbemi highlighted the importance of institutional training for the sustainability of the film industry.

"Just a decade ago, there were less than 10 training programmes available in the country, today, there are dozens," Odugbemi noted.

A cross section of the participants at the maiden edition of the KAP Academy
A cross section of the participants at the maiden edition of the KAP Academy Pulse Nigeria

"So there is general agreement that the quality of the product needs to improve and that the opportunities of international exposure and distribution will come only with a certain commitment to global best practices and technical quality and artistic exploration."

Despite these developments, he, however, noted that for such programmes to bear more fruits, film professionals must be willing to "esteem the learning experience as critical, not just in the economic world, but to their personal growth as artists and as storytellers."

The convocation ceremony which took place at the KAP Hub in Ikeja, Lagos played host to several Nollywood filmmakers and creatives.

Some of the notable personalities include veteran filmmaker Tunde Kelani; filmmaker Mr Mahmood Ali-Balogun; actress Joke Silva; Professor Duro Oni; Executive Director, Urban Vision Limited, Tola Odunsi; and comedian Babatunde Adewale, etc.

The first edition of the KAP-USC programme was facilitated by Dough Blush, Stephen Flick and Richard Burton.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Olamide, others get 2022 Headies nominations

'You have my support' - Davido says as he congratulates Banky W over primaries victory

'You have my support' - Davido says as he congratulates Banky W over primaries victory

KAP Academy graduates first-ever set of film trainees

KAP Academy graduates first-ever set of film trainees

Kourtney Kardashian changes last name to ‘Barker’ on Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian changes last name to ‘Barker’ on Instagram

'Most of you date for survival and not love' - Nkechi Blessing's ex shades her on Instagram

'Most of you date for survival and not love' - Nkechi Blessing's ex shades her on Instagram

Blossom Chukwujekwu shares more photos from his wedding

Blossom Chukwujekwu shares more photos from his wedding

Beatrice and Boma face off in new BBNaija Reunion teaser

Beatrice and Boma face off in new BBNaija Reunion teaser

Banky W wins PDP house of representative primaries for Eti-Osa fed constituency

Banky W wins PDP house of representative primaries for Eti-Osa fed constituency

Tonto Dikeh mocks celebrities campaigning for politicians after supporting #EndSars

Tonto Dikeh mocks celebrities campaigning for politicians after supporting #EndSars

Trending

5 films you should have seen as a die-hard Nollywood fan

76

Femi Adebayo's 'King of Thieves' grosses over N250 million in box office

BTS from 'Ogundabede' film produced by Femi Adebayo Salami [Instagram/femiadebayosalami]

I spent N30 million of my money, producers couldn't afford me - Caroline Danjuma on RHOL

Caroline Danjuma [Instagram/@carolynahutchings]

Ini Dima-Okojie on bodying broken characters and finding balance eight years later [Pulse Interview]

Ini Dima-Okojie