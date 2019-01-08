Veteran filmmaker, Tunde Kelani said in a recent interview that it is not wise to release a movie which will be pirated 24 hours after release.

Kelani further said he has works that can be released but he has deliberately decided not to release any of such movies in the last four years.

“As a matter of fact, there was no time I left my job as a filmmaker. But for the last four years, I have not released any new production. I have movies I can release but it wouldn’t be wise to do that because it will be pirated within 24 hours. It is not sustainable to keep working for pirates because we invest a lot in our movies.”

Kelani, whose last released movie was ‘Dazzling Mirage,’ however said he’s hopeful things will change this new year.

“Piracy has affected the traditional DVD distribution network; so, we have to look towards technology and other platforms. This year, I think we will have solutions”, he said.

Kelani, who resigned as the Chairman of the board of the National Film and Video Censors Board, has focused more on his film academy, Mainframe Film and Media institute.