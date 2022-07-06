RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Citation’ wins ‘Best International Film’ in the United Kingdom

Kunle Afolayan’s 2020 Netflix Original ‘Citation’ has snagged its first international award.

The drama won the ‘Best International Film’ category of the just concluded National Film Festival in the United Kingdom.

Announcing the major win, Afolayan shared a heartfelt post on Instagram where he hinted that the award came as a surprise to the cast and crew as there was no form of lobbying to win.

Two days ago in London, Citation won Best International Film. The Director – Kunle Afolayan and the entire production team didn’t see the award coming and are grateful for the support and recognition of the public and the organizers. In Kunle Afolayan’s words ‘I am glad we got recognized without even lobbying’.

“The National Film Awards is an annual awards ceremony celebrating the achievements of established and independent filmmakers, actors, actresses, casting directors, production companies, and crew who make up the motion picture industry.

“The National Film Awards holds 4 events annually in the United Kingdom, USA, South America, Africa, and Australia. All nominations and voting for the NFA are submitted and voted for by movie fans. The NFA is produced by the National Film Academy which also produces the new National Film Festival.”

The award was received by the film’s leads Jimmy Jean Louis and Temi Otedola. The 27-category awards saw other awardees including Jude Law who won Best Actor for his ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ and Lily Collins in the Best Actress in a TV series for ‘Emily in Paris.’

‘Citation’ premiered on Netflix to positive reviews on October 31, 2022. The drama follows a young University student embroiled in a sexual assault scandal involving her lecturer.

