'Anikulapo' is Kunle Afolayan's peace offering [Pulse Movie Review]

Over the past two years since Citation (acquired by the streamer), their partnership has failed to produce an Afolayan film at its core until Anikulapo.

Folk-themed stories are a surefire choice with Kunle Afolayan. His creative juices are unapologetically unhinged with stories that come to a part-way between reality and folktale.

Set in 17th century Oyo kingdom, the star-studded fantasy film spins a richly imagined plot that grips its audience from its opening shot. Saro, a young man on his quest for greener pasture, is at centre of the story's riveting plot.

The principal characters in Anikulapo share similar traits with The Figurine. Much like Sola (Afolayan) and Femi (Ramsey Nouah) in the 2009 supernatural thriller, Anikulapo's Saro (Kunle Remi) and Arolake (Bimbo Ademoye) happen upon good fortune in a meeting with the supernatural.

Their years of bliss, however, gets truncated seemingly by Saro's insatiable nature. The character ultimately self-destructs bringing the plot to its resolution.

Anikulapo's thrilling plot progression is simplistic and true to Afolayan's pre-streaming deal style. But the force of the film's performers is what will effortlessly steal the hearts of its audience.

As the protagonist, Kunle Remi is a discovery, delivering on the complexities of the anti-hero he portrays. Ademoye as Arolake is no less thrilling.

Casting the pair as lovers is unarguably tops the list of great decisions made in this production. The stars are a house on fire! Theirs is a chemistry visibly borne from an offscreen bond milked to perfection for the film.

The entirety of the casting is sheer goodness on screen, made even better with the choice to cast the beloved veterans of Yoruba Nollywood.