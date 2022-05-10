Ifan Michael's 'Foreigner's God' acquired by Amazon Prime

Produced and directed by Michaels, the historical drama set in Enugu colonial era, follows an English photographer who falls in love with an accused living under subhuman conditions.

The official synopsis reads: "At the peak of the colonial era Nigeria, English documentary photographer Pepper Claude, following a tale of the supernatural, journeys into the heart of Igbo land in search of a story. All Goes well until his bodyguard mysteriously disappears and h falls in love with one of the culprits- Anya, an accused witch living under subhuman in a witches' camp in the heart of the jungle."