The 2019 film quietly launched on the streamer this week, nearly three years after its anticipated theatrical release.
Ifan Michael's 'Foreigner's God' acquired by Amazon Prime
Ifan Michael's 'Foreigner's Gods' is the latest film to join Amazon Prime's growing list of Nollywood titles.
Produced and directed by Michaels, the historical drama set in Enugu colonial era, follows an English photographer who falls in love with an accused living under subhuman conditions.
The official synopsis reads: "At the peak of the colonial era Nigeria, English documentary photographer Pepper Claude, following a tale of the supernatural, journeys into the heart of Igbo land in search of a story. All Goes well until his bodyguard mysteriously disappears and h falls in love with one of the culprits- Anya, an accused witch living under subhuman in a witches' camp in the heart of the jungle."
Executive produced by Kelechi Freeman Ukadike, 'Foreigner's Gods' enjoyed some buzz back in 2019 for its stunning cast and striking costume. The period piece stars veterans Pete Edochie, Sam Dede, Onyeka Onwenu, Eucharia Anunobi alongside Toni Tones, Ini-Idima Okojie, Lala Akindoju, Toyin Abraham, Henry Brinton Coxe, and BBNaija star Bam Bam.
The film's Amazon release comes amid reports that production kicked off for Michael's new period piece 'Singing Sin', which will star Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and Toke Makinwa.
Watch the trailer:
