RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Ifan Michael's 'Foreigner's God' acquired by Amazon Prime

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Ifan Michael's 'Foreigner's Gods' is the latest film to join Amazon Prime's growing list of Nollywood titles.

Foreigner's God movie [XploreNollywood]
Foreigner's God movie [XploreNollywood]

The 2019 film quietly launched on the streamer this week, nearly three years after its anticipated theatrical release.

Recommended articles

Produced and directed by Michaels, the historical drama set in Enugu colonial era, follows an English photographer who falls in love with an accused living under subhuman conditions.

The official synopsis reads: "At the peak of the colonial era Nigeria, English documentary photographer Pepper Claude, following a tale of the supernatural, journeys into the heart of Igbo land in search of a story. All Goes well until his bodyguard mysteriously disappears and h falls in love with one of the culprits- Anya, an accused witch living under subhuman in a witches' camp in the heart of the jungle."

Executive produced by Kelechi Freeman Ukadike, 'Foreigner's Gods' enjoyed some buzz back in 2019 for its stunning cast and striking costume. The period piece stars veterans Pete Edochie, Sam Dede, Onyeka Onwenu, Eucharia Anunobi alongside Toni Tones, Ini-Idima Okojie, Lala Akindoju, Toyin Abraham, Henry Brinton Coxe, and BBNaija star Bam Bam.

The film's Amazon release comes amid reports that production kicked off for Michael's new period piece 'Singing Sin', which will star Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and Toke Makinwa.

Watch the trailer:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ifan Michael's 'Foreigner's God' acquired by Amazon Prime

Ifan Michael's 'Foreigner's God' acquired by Amazon Prime

'They are after me for demanding end to ASUU strike' - Apostle Suleman reacts to nude photos

'They are after me for demanding end to ASUU strike' - Apostle Suleman reacts to nude photos

Flip The Music's Gyakie, bags VGMA 2022, Best International Collaboration Award

Flip The Music's Gyakie, bags VGMA 2022, Best International Collaboration Award

WhiteLion shares a brand new single titled 'Gboju'

WhiteLion shares a brand new single titled 'Gboju'

Black Sherif’s “Kwaku The Traveller spends fifth week at No. 1, Young Jonn’s “Dada with Davido enters Top Ten at No. 7

Black Sherif’s “Kwaku The Traveller” spends fifth week at No. 1, Young Jonn’s “Dada” with Davido enters Top Ten at No. 7

'My first wife lied, I built my house by myself' – Mercy Aigbe’s husband Kazim Adeoti breaks silence

'My first wife lied, I built my house by myself' – Mercy Aigbe’s husband Kazim Adeoti breaks silence

Hollywood star Idris Elba's wife lands in Kenya for special assignment [Photos]

Hollywood star Idris Elba's wife lands in Kenya for special assignment [Photos]

CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' surpasses 1 billion streams on Spotify across all versions

CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' surpasses 1 billion streams on Spotify across all versions

Give me 2 years, I'll be bigger than Wizkid - Portable

"Give me 2 years, I'll be bigger than Wizkid" - Portable

Trending

Jim Iyke's 6th Sense movies acquires Sutoritera & Zivaworks' series 'Sin'

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke [Instagram/JimIyke]

Netflix’s first-look teaser for ‘Glamour Girls’ is here!

Netflix’s ‘Glamour Girls’ [Instagram/Charlesofplay]

Netflix drops teaser + release date of Korean ‘Money Heist’ remake

Money Heist: Korea set for June premiere [Instagram/netflixkr]

Tunde Kelani’s ‘Ayinla’ set for Netflix debut

Adedimeji Lateef as Ayinla Omowura in upcoming biopic [Instagram/tkelani]