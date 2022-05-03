RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Filming kicks off for Ifan Michael’s’Singing Sin’ movie [Exclusive]

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The feature length film will see Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde star in the lead role alongside Toke Makinwa.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and Toke Makinwa to star in Ifan Michael's 'Singing Sin'
Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and Toke Makinwa to star in Ifan Michael's 'Singing Sin'

The filmmaker announced production last week with a post on Instagram revealing the movie’s script. The post was captioned “Work mode activated a film by yours truly Ifan.”

Recommended articles

Written by Cheta Chukwu, ‘Singing Sin’ follows the story of strong and independent women who risk it all for their dreams.

While the film’s cast list is yet to be unveiled, a source revealed exclusively to Pulse, that British-South African actor Anthony Oseyemi, ‘Queen Sono’ star Pearl Thusi, O.C. Ukeje and veteran singer Onyeka Onwenu will join the production in Nigeria.

Recall that news of the movie first made headlines in 2021 via GQ South Africa. The exclusive interview with Omotola Jolade-Ekeinde, Toke Makinwa and director Ifan Michael revealed that the one of a kind project will be a period piece set in the 70s.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Filming kicks off for Ifan Michael’s’Singing Sin’ movie [Exclusive]

Filming kicks off for Ifan Michael’s’Singing Sin’ movie [Exclusive]

Toyin Abraham is pregnant

Toyin Abraham is pregnant

Boy Spyce explains why he sees himself as a rabbit

Boy Spyce explains why he sees himself as a rabbit

Universal Music Group signs Stonebwoy to Def Jam Africa

Universal Music Group signs Stonebwoy to Def Jam Africa

Netflix’s first-look teaser for ‘Glamour Girls’ is here!

Netflix’s first-look teaser for ‘Glamour Girls’ is here!

'A guy blocked me after telling him I wasn't a British citizen' - BBNaija's Uriel

'A guy blocked me after telling him I wasn't a British citizen' - BBNaija's Uriel

Yemi Alade and Kranium release colourful visuals for 'My Man'

Yemi Alade and Kranium release colourful visuals for 'My Man'

Pulse List: 7 Nigerian celebrities you didn't know are Muslims

Pulse List: 7 Nigerian celebrities you didn't know are Muslims

Yul Edochie's 2nd wife says she may be ready to tell her side of the story

Yul Edochie's 2nd wife says she may be ready to tell her side of the story

Trending

Watch Bimbo Akintola and Funsho Adeolu in ‘Ruth’ short film

Ruth short film [Instagram]

Flavour’s Amazon Prime deal shows how Afrobeats success can inform Nollywood’s [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Flavour began his music career at the age of 13 when he started playing the drums for his church choir in Enugu [Instagram/2niteFlavour]

A Flavour documentary is reportedly in the works! Here’s everything we know

Homecoming Concert: Life Continental Beer set to host Flavour of Africa at Umunze, Anambra state

Actress Lota Chukwu explains why making documentaries are difficult in Nigeria

Nollywood actress Lota Chukwu [Instagram/@thelotachukwu]