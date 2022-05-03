The filmmaker announced production last week with a post on Instagram revealing the movie’s script. The post was captioned “Work mode activated a film by yours truly Ifan.”
Filming kicks off for Ifan Michael’s’Singing Sin’ movie [Exclusive]
The feature length film will see Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde star in the lead role alongside Toke Makinwa.
Written by Cheta Chukwu, ‘Singing Sin’ follows the story of strong and independent women who risk it all for their dreams.
While the film’s cast list is yet to be unveiled, a source revealed exclusively to Pulse, that British-South African actor Anthony Oseyemi, ‘Queen Sono’ star Pearl Thusi, O.C. Ukeje and veteran singer Onyeka Onwenu will join the production in Nigeria.
Recall that news of the movie first made headlines in 2021 via GQ South Africa. The exclusive interview with Omotola Jolade-Ekeinde, Toke Makinwa and director Ifan Michael revealed that the one of a kind project will be a period piece set in the 70s.
