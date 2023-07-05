ADVERTISEMENT
Here's your first look at C.J. 'Fiery' Obasi's 'Mami Wata'

Inemesit Udodiong

Watch a teaser of the globe-trotting West African folktale.

Rita Edochie plays Mama Efe in 'Mami Wata' [The Sundance Institute]
The short clip teases a dramatic night scene with up-close looks at some of the prominent faces in the film.

Rita Edochie, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Evelyne Ily Juhen, and Kelechi Udegbe are featured in the teaser.

'Mami Wata' is Obasi's third feature film
The clip comes along with the news of Obasi's latest deal with Aya Films. Variety reports that the UK-based distribution company has acquired the rights to the Sundance Award-winning film.

On signing with the distribution company, the filmmaker says, “I’m quite moved by Aya’s sensitivity to new forms of African storytelling, and how they seek to find its rightful place in the current world cinema conversation. This, for me, is what true love for cinema is all about, and I’m excited to be a part of the movement.”

Announcing the news on Twitter, the filmmaker thanked the crew and cast for all their hard work.

Following the new deal, Mami Wata will be released in the UK later this year. The film will also be released theatrically in North America by Dekanalog and sometime in Nigeria by FilmOne.

The movie is set in the remote West African village of Iyi, where the villagers worship the mermaid deity with some guidance from Mama Efe, who acts as an intermediary between the people and the all-powerful water deity Mami Wata.

Doubt is sown among the people when a young boy is lost to a virus, leaving Efe’s devoted daughter Zinwe and skeptical protégé Prisca at a crossroads.

Things are worsened by Jabi, a local, determined to take over control of the village. With the arrival of the rebel warlord Jasper, who is on Jabi's side, Prisca and Zinwe must plot to save their village and restore Mami Wata’s glory in Iyi.

Produced by Oge Obasi, the film is written and directed by Obasi, with cinematography by Lílis Soares.

Mami Wata is currently making the rounds at festivals across the world, gaining critical acclaim from critics.

Watch the teaser:

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

