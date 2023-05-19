CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' lands another major international deal

Deadline reports that the West African folktale has been picked up by Dekanalog. The deal was negotiated by Dekanalog and CAA Media Finance.

The American film and soundtrack distribution company has now secured the North American rights to the filmmaker's third feature film.

On his latest win, Obasi said, “I’m super excited that Mami Wata will be distributed in North America by Dekanalog, a company with a true heart and soul for a new kind of cinema. I’m amped to see how the audience receives our vision and labor of love.”

According to the Dekanalog Co-Founder, Lysa Le, “Releasing a film like this is such a special opportunity, and we are honored to be sharing this incredible piece of modern Nigerian cinema with North America. Dekanalog cannot wait for audiences to be hypnotized by this extraordinary picture.”

Following this latest acquistion, the movie is expected to screen in American theatres later this year.

This new deal comes after Obasi's Sundance, and FESPACO wins as well as a global distribution deal with Paris-based sales-producer-distributor Alief.

Shot entirely in Benin, West Africa, Mami Wata follows Mama Efe (Rita Edochie), who acts as an intermediary between the people and the all-powerful water deity Mami Wata.

However, doubt is sown amongst the people when a young boy is lost to a virus, with Efe’s devoted daughter Zinwe (Uzoamaka Aniunoh) and skeptical protégé Prisca (Evelyne Ily Juhen) at a crossroads.

Produced by Oge Obasi, edited by Nathan Delannoy, with cinematography by Brazillian DP Lílis Soares, the cast includes Evelyne Ily, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Kelechi Udegbe, Rita Edochie, and Tough Bone.

Seven years in the making, the film continues to attract great reviews as it makes the festival rounds.

Watch a teaser of the highly awaited Mami Wata below: