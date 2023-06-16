ADVERTISEMENT
C.J. 'Fiery' Obasi's 'Mami Wata' is coming to Nigeria soon

Inemesit Udodiong

The globe-trotting West African folktale is headed to Nigerian cinemas.

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' is coming to Nigeria soon [Dekanalog]
CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' is coming to Nigeria soon [Dekanalog]

The producer and partner/head of production at Fiery Film Company took to Twitter to hint at a release date for the award-winning movie.

"MAMI WATA Nigerian theatrical release date. Announcing soon," she teased.

The upcoming, celebrated West African folktale is one of the most anticipated movies by a Nigerian filmmaker.

Since making its world premiere at Sundance earlier this year, the movie has screened across the world, had its African premiere at FESPACO, picking up great reviews, several awards and international deals along the way.

Now, Mami Wata is headed to Europe for the 40th FILMFEST MÜNCHEN taking place from June 23 – July 1, 2023.

Then, it will premiere in Switzerland during the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival taking place from 30 June – 8 July, 2023.

Shot entirely in Benin, West Africa, Mami Wata follows Mama Efe (Rita Edochie), who acts as an intermediary between the people and the all-powerful water deity Mami Wata.

However, doubt is sown amongst the people when a young boy is lost to a virus, with Efe’s devoted daughter Zinwe (Uzoamaka Aniunoh) and skeptical protégé Prisca (Evelyne Ily Juhen) at a crossroads.

Produced by Oge Obasi, edited by Nathan Delannoy, with cinematography by Brazillian DP Lílis Soares, the cast includes Kelechi Udegbe, and Tough Bone.

Watch a teaser of the highly awaited Mami Wata below:

Inemesit Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor.

