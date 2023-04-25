The sports category has moved to a new website.
Biodun Stephen's 'The Kujus Again' breaks box office records by opening with ₦17 million

Inemesit Udodiong

The comedy drama now has holds two great records for this year.

Biodun Stephen's 'Introducing the Kujus' is coming soon
Biodun Stephen's 'Introducing the Kujus' is coming soon

Since debuting in cinemas on April 21, 2023, the comedy drama has grossed over ₦17 million. As a result, the movie now has the biggest opening weekend for a Nollywood film this year.

The Kujus Again is also the number one Nollywood movie in the domestic box office, followed by Domitilla: The Reboot with ₦34 million and Maniac in third place with ₦1.5 million.

With the elections out of the way, which negatively affected previous titles, the movie is expected to rake in some more ticket sales.

Directed by Stephen, the movie is a sequel to Introducing The Kujus (2020), which tells the relatable story of a young woman's love for her family, and how this love reunites her family.

The new film continues the heartwarming, hilarious drama of the Kuju family complete with an engagement and a wedding.

New additions to the movie include Mavin Records CEO Don Jazzy, DJ Big N, Ben Lugo, Sophia Augustine and Lilo Aderogba.

On casting the musician, Stephen told Shockng, “...We knew we were going to cast him from the jump, so he was involved in the entire process. He wanted to be an integral part of the story and he did that.”

Bisola Aiyeola, Bisola Aiyeola, Sophie Alakija, Kunle Remi, MC Lively, Bimbo Ademoye, Chris Iheuwa and Timini Egbuson are part of the returning cast.

The Kujus Again is currently showing in cinemas.

Inemesit Udodiong

