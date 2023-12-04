ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Something Like Gold' joins Nollywood's list of highest grossing titles

Faith Oloruntoyin

Something Like Gold has joined the list of the highest grossing Nollywood titles for 2023.

Nollywood title 'Something Like Gold' hits a new record [Instagram/kayodekasum]
Nollywood title 'Something Like Gold' hits a new record [Instagram/kayodekasum]

Recommended articles

Produced by first-time cinema producer, Sandra Okunzuwa who also doubles as the lead, the movie follows the story of a lady who finds love again after being stood up at her wedding. It has now gone on to set a new record after it has dominated the Nigerian cinemas for nine weeks straight.

According to reports by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) for November 24- 30, 2023, Nigerians have splurged over ₦60 million watching the film. Despite being on the 11th spot on the Top 20 Nigerian Box Office charts, the rom-com was still able to achieve this new feat.

ADVERTISEMENT

In third place on the chart is Bank Alert, which closed its first seven days at the Nigerian cinemas with a total of ₦12.1 million. Produced by comedian Okey Bakassi, the crime comedy feature was the most-watched Nollywood title at the cinemas during the same period.

Following it closely is office horror drama Egun with a seven days gross of ₦3.8 million and an overall of ₦12.9 million since its debut two weeks ago.

At the top of the chart is The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes with its last weeks gross of ₦20.1 million, and its total since its debut on November 17, 2023, at ₦51.8 million.

In second place is The Marvels, with a seven day gross of ₦19.9 million and a total of ₦101.3 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's the last month of 2023 and the Nigerian film industry has several titles set to roll out, which could further shakeup the box office numbers.

See the full chart below:

Nigerian top 20 box office chart for November 24-30, 2023 [CEAN]
Nigerian top 20 box office chart for November 24-30, 2023 [CEAN] Pulse Nigeria
Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Something Like Gold' joins Nollywood's list of highest grossing titles

'Something Like Gold' joins Nollywood's list of highest grossing titles

Chart-topping producer Jimohsoundz features Susss on new single 'Reminiscing'

Chart-topping producer Jimohsoundz features Susss on new single 'Reminiscing'

I don't want money, just feature me - Portable to Wizkid & Davido

I don't want money, just feature me - Portable to Wizkid & Davido

Ace Word release the most anticipated song of 2023 tagged 'Wifey'

Ace Word release the most anticipated song of 2023 tagged 'Wifey'

Asake is the most streamed artist on Boomplay in 2023

Asake is the most streamed artist on Boomplay in 2023

Yarden drops 'The One who Descends' EP alongside the new single 'Time'

Yarden drops 'The One who Descends' EP alongside the new single 'Time'

Introducing Viv, a rising star with a voice that makes a lasting impact

Introducing Viv, a rising star with a voice that makes a lasting impact

Phyna wins best actress at Edo State International Film Festival; full winners list

Phyna wins best actress at Edo State International Film Festival; full winners list

Davido’s Timeless Concert Abuja, announces partnership with Ibom Air

Davido’s Timeless Concert Abuja, announces partnership with Ibom Air

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Uche Jombo unveils the cast for her upcoming title 'A Better Man' [Instagram/uchejombo]

Uche Jombo's all-star cast set to deliver new title 'A Better Man'

Six go to sail in 'Blood Vessel' and must fight for their lives at all costs [Instagram/playnetworkstudios]

'Blood Vessel' triggers a painful tale known to many young Nigerians

Okey Bakassi's movie 'Bank Alert' proves to be a big player at the cinemas [Instagram/Filmhousecinemas]

Okey Bakassi's 'Bank Alert' grosses ₦7.6 million in opening weekend

Rahama Sadau desires marital bliss and political status in ' WAR' [Instagram/moabudu]

Netflix unveils December release date for 'WAR: Wrath And Revenge' series