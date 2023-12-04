'Something Like Gold' joins Nollywood's list of highest grossing titles
Something Like Gold has joined the list of the highest grossing Nollywood titles for 2023.
Recommended articles
Produced by first-time cinema producer, Sandra Okunzuwa who also doubles as the lead, the movie follows the story of a lady who finds love again after being stood up at her wedding. It has now gone on to set a new record after it has dominated the Nigerian cinemas for nine weeks straight.
According to reports by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) for November 24- 30, 2023, Nigerians have splurged over ₦60 million watching the film. Despite being on the 11th spot on the Top 20 Nigerian Box Office charts, the rom-com was still able to achieve this new feat.
In third place on the chart is Bank Alert, which closed its first seven days at the Nigerian cinemas with a total of ₦12.1 million. Produced by comedian Okey Bakassi, the crime comedy feature was the most-watched Nollywood title at the cinemas during the same period.
Following it closely is office horror drama Egun with a seven days gross of ₦3.8 million and an overall of ₦12.9 million since its debut two weeks ago.
At the top of the chart is The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes with its last weeks gross of ₦20.1 million, and its total since its debut on November 17, 2023, at ₦51.8 million.
In second place is The Marvels, with a seven day gross of ₦19.9 million and a total of ₦101.3 million.
It's the last month of 2023 and the Nigerian film industry has several titles set to roll out, which could further shakeup the box office numbers.
See the full chart below:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng