ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Ibrahim Yekini reaches for new heights with 'Kesari: The King'

Faith Oloruntoyin

After enjoying success on Youtube, the filmmaker is taking the project to the big screen.

Ibrahim Yekini breaks a Nollywood record with Kesari. [Instagram/iteledicon01]
Ibrahim Yekini breaks a Nollywood record with Kesari. [Instagram/iteledicon01]

Recommended articles

The Yoruba language action film was initially released in 2018 on YouTube with the following sequel titles; Kesari 2, Return of Kesari and Return of Kesari 2.

Yekini, the writer and director of the movie, shared his inspiration during an interview in 2018, stating that watching Hollywood's Black Panther inspired him to make Kesari: The King.

ADVERTISEMENT

The four-part project has gone on to win Best Movie and Best Producer of the Year in the Yoruba category at the 2019 City People Entertainment Awards. Yekini also won Best Actor in a lead role at the 2019 Best of Nollywood Awards for his role in Return of Kesari.

After enjoying a lot of success on Youtube, the filmmaker is taking the project to the big screen in a few weeks with a more elaborate story of a man who was a god and then became a gangster who finds himself chased by the law.

Describing the forthcoming film, Yekini writes, "Fear meets fearlessness in the epic battle of good vs evil. Prepare for a rollercoaster ride of action and suspense."

Produced and directed by Yekini, it features Mr Macaroni, Deyemi Okolanwon, Femi Adebayo Salami, Ibrahim Lateef, Odunlade Adekola, Deyemi Okanlawon, and Yvonne Jegede.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yoruba noir is said to be one of the first movies in the Nigerian Box Office to go from YouTube to the big screens. This marks a new phase for the industry and also raises the fact that stories can be retold especially ones previously disseminated through streaming platforms like YouTube.

Kesari: The King is set to cinemas on August 25, 2023.

Watch the trailer:

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ibrahim Yekini reaches for new heights with 'Kesari: The King'

Ibrahim Yekini reaches for new heights with 'Kesari: The King'

Frodd's team responds to backlash on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Frodd's team responds to backlash on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Olamide goes for one last hurrah with 'Unruly'

Olamide goes for one last hurrah with 'Unruly'

'BBTitans' winner Khosi Twala survives deadly car crash

'BBTitans' winner Khosi Twala survives deadly car crash

Rihanna reportedly gives birth to baby number 2, a girl!

Rihanna reportedly gives birth to baby number 2, a girl!

Afropop sensation Oladapo releases new single 'If At All'

Afropop sensation Oladapo releases new single 'If At All'

Apple Music dedicates August to celebrate the women changing Amapiano

Apple Music dedicates August to celebrate the women changing Amapiano

I created YBNL because I didn't want to spend all my money on balling - Olamide

I created YBNL because I didn't want to spend all my money on balling - Olamide

My mum is everything - Seyi Vibez opens up about losing his mother

My mum is everything - Seyi Vibez opens up about losing his mother

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mercy and Ike were a couple and had a reality show [kemifilani]

Mercy Eke and Ike explore their feelings on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Tolanibaj and Neo continue to clash over their relationship on 'BBNaija All Stars' [DSTV]

Tolanibaj and Neo continue to clash over their relationship on 'BBNaija All Stars'

BBNaija All Stars' Parrot set to spill secrets tonight

BBNaija All Stars' Parrot set to spill secrets tonight

Angel and Soma's ship runs into some issues on 'BBNaija All Stars' [Daily Post]

Angel and Soma's ship runs into some issues on 'BBNaija All Stars'