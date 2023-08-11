Ibrahim Yekini reaches for new heights with 'Kesari: The King'

The Yoruba language action film was initially released in 2018 on YouTube with the following sequel titles; Kesari 2, Return of Kesari and Return of Kesari 2.

Yekini, the writer and director of the movie, shared his inspiration during an interview in 2018, stating that watching Hollywood's Black Panther inspired him to make Kesari: The King.

The four-part project has gone on to win Best Movie and Best Producer of the Year in the Yoruba category at the 2019 City People Entertainment Awards. Yekini also won Best Actor in a lead role at the 2019 Best of Nollywood Awards for his role in Return of Kesari.

After enjoying a lot of success on Youtube, the filmmaker is taking the project to the big screen in a few weeks with a more elaborate story of a man who was a god and then became a gangster who finds himself chased by the law.

Describing the forthcoming film, Yekini writes, "Fear meets fearlessness in the epic battle of good vs evil. Prepare for a rollercoaster ride of action and suspense."

Produced and directed by Yekini, it features Mr Macaroni, Deyemi Okolanwon, Femi Adebayo Salami, Ibrahim Lateef, Odunlade Adekola, Deyemi Okanlawon, and Yvonne Jegede.

The Yoruba noir is said to be one of the first movies in the Nigerian Box Office to go from YouTube to the big screens. This marks a new phase for the industry and also raises the fact that stories can be retold especially ones previously disseminated through streaming platforms like YouTube.

Kesari: The King is set to cinemas on August 25, 2023.