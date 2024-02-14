Here are 5 romantic Nollywood movies for a cosy Valentine's Day

From streaming platforms to cinema listings there is something for everyone this season of love. See below our top 5 romantic Nollywood films for a day like today:

1. The Counsellor

Looking for something you can watch from the comfort of your home, this Showmax romantic comedy, which premiered on February 12, 2024, is a good option.

The Counsellor follows the lives of a couple, Aisha (Teniola Aladese) and Gbenro (David Eyo), who are nursing wounds from previous "breakfasts" delivered by their partners just before Valentine's Day. They somehow find themselves reluctantly thrown together on a non-refundable getaway retreat originally planned with their now-exes.

But the drama doesn't stop there as Gbenro's mother, a marriage counsellor insists on them being in couples therapy in other to receive her blessing.

Watch the teaser below:

2. All's Fair In Love

The feature-length movie centres around two Nigerian business partners and friends (Deyemi Okanlawon and Timini Egbuson) who fall madly in love with the same woman (Buhle Samuels) and go head-to-head to have a relationship with her.

Other cast members include, Ireti Doyle, Juliet Ibrahim, Adedimeji Lateef, Beauty Tukura, Venita Akpofure, Kunle Bamtefa, Gbubemi Ejeye, Kenzy Udonsenm, Oprah Okereke and Timilehin Ojeola.

All's Fair In Love will commence its cinematic release today nationwide. It is definitely an interesting choice if you're looking for something outdoor.

Watch the trailer below:

3. Big Love

Directed and written by Biodun Stephen, the movie tells the romantic story of Adil and Adina, played by Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson, two young and ambitious individuals who fall deeply in love after meeting at a Sterling Bank graduate training camp.

However, their love story is threatened by a huge secret that could destroy everything they hold dear. The film chronicles their love story as they are forced to learn how their inner wants, needs, and dreams mix with their relationship.

The cast includes Jaiye Kuti, Seyi Awolowo, Teniola Aladese, Shaffy Bello, Kalu Ikeagwu and Adekanla Desalu.

Big Love is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Watch the trailer below:

4. Before Valentine's

While preparing for the most romantic day of the year, four hairdressers at a Lagos salon face wild dramas in their love lives and their families.

Produced by Nicole Ndigwe and directed by Michelle Bello, the movie stars Yvonne Jegede, Meg Otanwa, Shaffy Bello, Shawn Faqua, Uche Montana, Meg Otanwa, Dr Sid, and Bolanle Ninalowo.

Before Valentine's is available on Netflix.

5. Dead Serious

The romantic series delves into the highly comical journey of Sharon Ooja and Sabinus falling in love with each other.

However, Ooja's father in the film, portrayed by veteran actor Nkem Owoh, disapproves of Sabinus due to his financial status. Yet, this is not the sole obstacle, as the father's affluent and youthful boss, played by Deyemi Okanlawon, starts expressing interest in Ooja, adding another layer of complexity to Sabinus' pursuit of love.

Produced by David Rukeme other cast includes Warri Girl, Lillian Afegbai, Funky Mallam, Emem Inwang and Ryonne Razaq.

Dead Serious is available in the new Showmax streaming app.