See Teniola Aladese, David Eyo in love in Showmax's 'The Counsellor' teaser

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

The film will begin streaming on February 12, 2024 just two days before Valentine's Day.

The Counsellor will begin streaming on February 12, 2024 just two days before Valentine's Day.

The movie, a romcom, follows the lives of a couple, Aisha and Gbenro, who are nursing wounds from previous "breakfasts" delivered by their partners just before Valentine's Day. They somehow find themselves reluctantly thrown together on a non-refundable getaway originally planned with their now-exes. They have come to a couples retreat with the hope of finding love and healing from their heartbreak.

But their story gets complicated. Gbenro's mother is a marriage counsellor and has some thought for her son and his new lover on what the test of love would be.

When the marriage counsellor's only son is set so take a wife, she goes beyond her professional ethics to ensure her son picks a homely wife. The rules she breaks work against her. She gets the pair to register for couples therapy after which she will decode if they are deserving of her blessing.

The film stars Muyiwa Aluko, David Eyo, and Teniola Aladese, the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) Trailblazer Award winner for 2022 among others.

See the teaser below:

