How the stars showed up to Showmax's 'Dead Serious' premiere

Dead Serious is a romantic comedy that is produced and directed by Moses Inwang and stars Sharon Ooja, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, known as Sabinus, Nollywood veteran, Nkem Owoh, Lilian Afegbai and many more.

The event comes as Showmax prepared to roll out its new slate of content after it signed a partnership with Comcast's NBCUniversal and Sky last year.

“Today, we mark a historic milestone and a new era of streaming supremacy. With MultiChoice's commitment to elevating African storytelling and the strategic partnership with Comcast's NBCUniversal and Sky, the new Showmax is poised to revolutionise the streaming landscape in Africa,” John Ugbe, the CEO of MultiChoice, West Africa said.

“At the heart of it, the new Showmax focuses on African content, showcasing diverse narratives and our rich cultural heritage. With exclusive African originals and collaborations with local talent, we aim to amplify African voices across Africa, ensuring that we nurture talent, promote diversity and drive industry innovation,” he added.

“The New Showmax is a best-in-class offering in effortless viewing that can withstand rigorous concurrent streaming,” General Manager of Showmax Nigeria, Opeoluwa Filani said.

“What excites us most is how we at Showmax are able to live out our purpose as a brand, where we are making it effortless and affordable to connect you to the content that you love,” he added.

The stars that made the event included Folu Storms, Mariam Timmer, Faith Morey, Enado Odigie, Kalu Ikeagwu, Uti Nwachukwu, Noble Igwe, Hero Daniels, Taaooma, and ex-Big Brother stars Beauty Tukura, Apet Modella and Miracle OP. The cast of Showmax originals including Wura, Flawsome, AGU, Cheta M and The Real Housewives of Lagos and Abuja were also present.

See all the looks from the event below:

