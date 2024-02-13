ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

How the stars showed up to Showmax's 'Dead Serious' premiere

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

The event comes as Showmax prepared to roll out its new slate of content after it signed a partnership with Comcast's NBCUniversal and Sky last year.

Faith Morey 1
Faith Morey 1

Dead Serious is a romantic comedy that is produced and directed by Moses Inwang and stars Sharon Ooja, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, known as Sabinus, Nollywood veteran, Nkem Owoh, Lilian Afegbai and many more.

The event comes as Showmax prepared to roll out its new slate of content after it signed a partnership with Comcast's NBCUniversal and Sky last year.

Today, we mark a historic milestone and a new era of streaming supremacy. With MultiChoice's commitment to elevating African storytelling and the strategic partnership with Comcast's NBCUniversal and Sky, the new Showmax is poised to revolutionise the streaming landscape in Africa,” John Ugbe, the CEO of MultiChoice, West Africa said.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the heart of it, the new Showmax focuses on African content, showcasing diverse narratives and our rich cultural heritage. With exclusive African originals and collaborations with local talent, we aim to amplify African voices across Africa, ensuring that we nurture talent, promote diversity and drive industry innovation,” he added.

The New Showmax is a best-in-class offering in effortless viewing that can withstand rigorous concurrent streaming,” General Manager of Showmax Nigeria, Opeoluwa Filani said.

What excites us most is how we at Showmax are able to live out our purpose as a brand, where we are making it effortless and affordable to connect you to the content that you love,” he added.

The stars that made the event included Folu Storms, Mariam Timmer, Faith Morey, Enado Odigie, Kalu Ikeagwu, Uti Nwachukwu, Noble Igwe, Hero Daniels, Taaooma, and ex-Big Brother stars Beauty Tukura, Apet Modella and Miracle OP. The cast of Showmax originals including Wura, Flawsome, AGU, Cheta M and The Real Housewives of Lagos and Abuja were also present.

See all the looks from the event below:

ADVERTISEMENT
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Pulse Nigeria
Chinyere Oji
Chinyere Oji Pulse Nigeria
Calabar Chic
Calabar Chic Pulse Nigeria
Busola Aiyeola
Busola Aiyeola Pulse Nigeria
Bolanle olukanni
Bolanle olukanni Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
Yomi Fash Lanso
Yomi Fash Lanso Pulse Nigeria
Vine Olugu
Vine Olugu Pulse Nigeria
Uti Nwachukwu
Uti Nwachukwu Pulse Nigeria
Tunde Kelani
Tunde Kelani Pulse Nigeria
Tomama
Tomama Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
Tola Odunsi
Tola Odunsi Pulse Nigeria
Teekuro
Teekuro Pulse Nigeria
Susan Younis
Susan Younis Pulse Nigeria
Sabinus
Sabinus Pulse Nigeria
Ruby Okezie
Ruby Okezie Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
Ruby Okezie 2
Ruby Okezie 2 Pulse Nigeria
Ray Adeka
Ray Adeka Pulse Nigeria
Oma Jay
Oma Jay Pulse Nigeria
Obis
Obis Pulse Nigeria
Obi Asika
Obi Asika Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
Nonye Udeogu
Nonye Udeogu Pulse Nigeria
Non
Non Pulse Nigeria
Noble Igwe
Noble Igwe Pulse Nigeria
Moses Inwang
Moses Inwang Pulse Nigeria
Mofe Duncan
Mofe Duncan Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
Martha Ehinome
Martha Ehinome Pulse Nigeria
Mariam Timmer
Mariam Timmer Pulse Nigeria
Makida Moka Onyekweli
Makida Moka Onyekweli Pulse Nigeria
Lota Chukwu
Lota Chukwu Pulse Nigeria
Linda Ejiofor
Linda Ejiofor Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
Layole Oyatogun
Layole Oyatogun Pulse Nigeria
Layi Wasabi
Layi Wasabi Pulse Nigeria
Lanre AdidiwuraJPG
Lanre AdidiwuraJPG Pulse Nigeria
Kunle Remi 2
Kunle Remi 2 Pulse Nigeria
Juliet Ibrahim
Juliet Ibrahim Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
Jsmile
Jsmile Pulse Nigeria
John Ugbe
John Ugbe Pulse Nigeria
Jennifer Ukoh
Jennifer Ukoh Pulse Nigeria
Isabella and Micheal Adedeji (1)
Isabella and Micheal Adedeji (1) Pulse Nigeria
Illbliss and Munachi Ejiofor
Illbliss and Munachi Ejiofor Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
IllBliss and Deyemi Okanlawon
IllBliss and Deyemi Okanlawon Pulse Nigeria
Hawa Magaji
Hawa Magaji Pulse Nigeria
Folu Storms(1)
Folu Storms(1) Pulse Nigeria
Faith Morey 1
Faith Morey 1 Pulse Nigeria
Fadekemi Jegede
Fadekemi Jegede Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
Emeka Nwagbaraocha
Emeka Nwagbaraocha Pulse Nigeria
Ego Boyo
Ego Boyo Pulse Nigeria
Ebuka Obi Uchendu and Dr Busola Tejumola
Ebuka Obi Uchendu and Dr Busola Tejumola Pulse Nigeria
Dr Rommel
Dr Rommel Pulse Nigeria
Dr Busola Tejumola and Chioma Ude
Dr Busola Tejumola and Chioma Ude Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
DJ Crowd Controller and Uti Nwachukwu
DJ Crowd Controller and Uti Nwachukwu Pulse Nigeria
Deyemi Okanlawon
Deyemi Okanlawon Pulse Nigeria
David Eyo
David Eyo Pulse Nigeria
Chioma ude
Chioma ude Pulse Nigeria
Ayeni Adekunle and Ego Ihenacho
Ayeni Adekunle and Ego Ihenacho Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
Angel Anosike
Angel Anosike Pulse Nigeria
Akaoma
Akaoma Pulse Nigeria
Adeola Diadem
Adeola Diadem Pulse Nigeria
Abisoye Balogun and Jennifer Ukoh
Abisoye Balogun and Jennifer Ukoh Pulse Nigeria
How the stars showed up to Showmax's 'Dead Serious' premiere
How the stars showed up to Showmax's 'Dead Serious' premiere Pulse Nigeria
Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. You'll probably always find him reading. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How the stars showed up to Showmax's 'Dead Serious' premiere

How the stars showed up to Showmax's 'Dead Serious' premiere

How to secure the US Extraordinary Ability Green Card (EB-1 category)

How to secure the US Extraordinary Ability Green Card (EB-1 category)

If you get these 5 messages on Valentine's Day, you are the side piece

If you get these 5 messages on Valentine's Day, you are the side piece

How to celebrate Valentine's Day when you are in a long-distance relationship

How to celebrate Valentine's Day when you are in a long-distance relationship

5 common injuries for gym newbies & how to dodge them

5 common injuries for gym newbies & how to dodge them

How to go on a vacation in 7 steps, even if you are broke

How to go on a vacation in 7 steps, even if you are broke

He hates Valentine's Day, she loves it — this is how they manage

He hates Valentine's Day, she loves it — this is how they manage

How to borrow money and make the lender forget/forgive you

How to borrow money and make the lender forget/forgive you

Cash or crush? Signs your partner might be a gold-digging heartbreaker

Cash or crush? Signs your partner might be a gold-digging heartbreaker

A look at Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James' 10 wedding outfits

A look at Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James' 10 wedding outfits

5 ways styling gel could be damaging your hair

5 ways styling gel could be damaging your hair

Super Eagles: 5 times Nigeria went to the AFCON final and failed to win

Super Eagles: 5 times Nigeria went to the AFCON final and failed to win

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Veekee James' wedding outfits [Instagram]

A look at Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James' 10 wedding outfits

Fashion tricks to make short women appear taller

7 fashion tricks to make short women appear taller

Most stylish Super Eagles players [Instagram]

5 of the most fashionable Super Eagles players

Best Super Eagles Kits of all time

The 5 best Super Eagles jerseys of all time