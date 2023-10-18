ADVERTISEMENT
Biodun Stephen's 'Big Love' will start streaming on Prime Video this October

Faith Oloruntoyin

A win for the filmmaker as two of her projects are set to debut soon on different platforms.

Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson play the lead in 'Big Love'
Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson play the lead in 'Big Love'

The rom-com movie, which was produced in collaboration with Inkblot, is set to begin streaming on October 20, 2023. This comes after a successful theatrical run which began on June 28, 2023, and grossed over ₦50 million in earnings.

Directed and written by Stephen, the movie tells the romantic story of Adil and Adina, played by Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson, two young and ambitious individuals who fall deeply in love after meeting at a Sterling Bank graduate training camp.

However, their love story is threatened by a huge secret that could destroy everything they hold dear. The film chronicles their love story as they are forced to learn how their inner wants, needs, and dreams mix with their relationship.

The cast includes Jaiye Kuti, Seyi Awolowo, Teniola Aladese, Shaffy Bello, Kalu Ikeagwu and Adekanla Desalu.

Big Love isn't the only project Stephen has unveiled this month, as Small Talk is expected to premiere at Nigerian cinemas on October 27, 2023.

The comedy-drama takes viewers on a journey to the investigation of a home robbery, which will feature Mr Marcaoni, Lasisi Elenu, Taye Arimoro, Moet Abebe, Blessing Nze, Greg Ojefua, Isabae U, Ajayi Korexx, Lizzy Jay, Timilehin Ojeola, Mofe Okorodudu, Bouche Oluwatosin and Micheal John.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

