Gold Arinze-Umobi, Saheed Apanpa announce 2 star-studded Nollywood titles

Speaking through her Publicist Ediale Kingsley, Gold shared: “I’m making two movies but the one that is very dear to my heart is titled ‘All The Broken Parts.’ It’s a story I can very much relate to as half of the story is built around my personal life experience.

“So, I feel it’s an avenue to let people know that regardless of what you tag as a ‘deformity’, there’s a lot more to life than building a wall around yourself.

”The story is about an introverted lady that has allowed events in her life take a huge toll on her and that affects all her relationships."

The actress and filmmaker has worked on over a handful of movies with the new titles set to be her latest in a career spanning two years.