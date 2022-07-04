The tandem projects will reportedly feature a star-studded cast including Uzor Arukwe, Yvonne Jegede, Gold Arinze-Umobi (who doubles as executive producer), Chioma Nwosu, Okey Ozoeshi and Uche Uwefuna
Gold Arinze-Umobi, Saheed Apanpa announce 2 star-studded Nollywood titles
Legendary Gold Films has confirmed plans to kickstart the production of two new titles - ‘All The Broken Hearts’ and ‘Dear Best Friends.’
Speaking through her Publicist Ediale Kingsley, Gold shared: “I’m making two movies but the one that is very dear to my heart is titled ‘All The Broken Parts.’ It’s a story I can very much relate to as half of the story is built around my personal life experience.
“So, I feel it’s an avenue to let people know that regardless of what you tag as a ‘deformity’, there’s a lot more to life than building a wall around yourself.
”The story is about an introverted lady that has allowed events in her life take a huge toll on her and that affects all her relationships."
The actress and filmmaker has worked on over a handful of movies with the new titles set to be her latest in a career spanning two years.
The newly unveiled titles will be directed by Saheed Apanpa and promises to give fans the “wow effect” while educating its audience on socially impactful themes.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng