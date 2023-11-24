ADVERTISEMENT
Go behind the scenes of Mo Abudu's 'Oloture: The Journey'

Faith Oloruntoyin

More insight on what's to come in the year 2024.

Inisght into the making and success of the crime drama Oloture [Instagram/Mo Abudu]
Inisght into the making and success of the crime drama Oloture [Instagram/Mo Abudu]

In a post on Instagram, she shared images from the set of the upcoming title, giving fans some behind-the-scenes (BTS) insight into the making of the film, which began on March 5, 2023.

From the pictures, we see some of the returning cast, Sharon Ooja and Beverly Osu looking banged up, as well as Ikechukwu Onunaku and Daniel Etim Effiong being badass.

The audience was first introduced to Oloture, a crime drama about a Nigerian journalist who goes undercover as a prostitute to expose human trafficking in Lagos, Nigeria in 2019.

Abudu's post also revealed Kenneth Gyang's return as director for the cast, which includes Omoni Oboli, Stan Nze, Amara Onoh, Bukola Abiola Oladipupo, Patrick Doyle, Segun Arinze, Bucci Franklin, Efe Iwara, and Adebukola Oladipupo.

The upcoming project, which is part of the seven new Nigerian films and series Netflix unveiled earlier this year, will continue Oloture's story as she crosses the Benin border and goes on what has been described as a perilous journey into Niger, Libya, and then to the Mediterranean, but this time in a series format.

Another title to look out for is Wrath and Revenge (WAR), a spin-off from the 2016 TV series Sons of the Caliphate with Abudu as the executive producer this time around.

With anticipations rising high, these two titles are expected to debut in the year 2024, with no exact date revealed yet.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

Kanayo O Kanayo set to play lead role in Showmax's new series 'Agu' [Showmax]

