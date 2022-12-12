'Far From Home': Gbubemi Ejeye on playing Adufe in Netflix’s young adult series

The fast rising star, who has previously starred in movies like 'Quam’s Money' and 'Citation,' she dives into her background, what it took to land her role, similarities to her character and more.

Enjoy!

How did Gbubemi Ejeye get into Nollywood?

By googling auditions in Lagos state, Nigeria… from getting a role as an extra on what seemed like the 50th audition to pushing for more and getting more.

How did you land the role and what is the most interesting thing for you about playing Adufe?

I got the role through a series of auditions! It was a bit nerve racking… but I’m really glad I got it in the end and what’s most interesting thing about being Adufe is that unlike myself she doesn’t mind hurting people to achieve her goal. I love playing challenging characters.

Adufe goes through quite a journey on the show. She doesn’t go to Wilmer Academy, but her paths cross frequently with the students who do. What was it like straddling the two worlds of 'Far From Home'?

Adufe is a lady that can handle both worlds, it might shake her at first but she always bounces back. I love her tenacity and survival ability even if I don’t agree with her decisions.

Do you share any similarities with Adufe?

We are similar in that we never give up but everything else is different…. We are bad bitches on different levels.

Is Adufe a Lover, Fighter or a Bit of Both? And why?

She is definitely both, it was her loving qualities that drove her into the fights she got into.

What do you think will resonate most with the viewers when it comes to Adufe specifically and 'Far From Home' in general?

How love hurts and drives you crazy and also how people can do anything to survive and for 'Far From Home' in general, I think people will resonate with different characters and the reasons for their decisions.

What does it feel like knowing that in a few weeks your face will be in millions of home all over the world?

I still can’t believe this is happening to ME! It’s what I’ve prayed for and I’m sure it is really going to hit me when it is out… I feel nothing but gratitude.

The five-part series premieres on Netflix on December 16, 2022.