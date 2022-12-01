Netflix has released the official trailer for its new young adult series ‘Far From Home’ ahead of its release.
Netflix's 'Far From Home' teases ambition, love and danger in official trailer
The trailer for the Inkblot produced limited series shows being ambitious isn’t all fun and games.
In the preview, the protagonist Ishaya, who is focused on achieving his dreams no matter, learns that ambition come with a price.
Created by Chinaza Onuzo and Dami Elebe, with the latter serving as head writer, the five-episode series follows protagonist Ishaya, whose dreams take him to the glitzy prestigious A level school Wilmer Academy.
Here, he is faced with danger, deception, the trappings of wealth and social hierarchy dynamics while battling with a huge secret that threatens his newfound status and his family’s safety.
The highly anticipated series features an eclectic mix of Nollywood’s formidable talents the likes of Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Bimbo Akintola and Carol King alongside rising stars Mike Afolarin, Genoveva Umeh and Natse Jemide.
'Far From Home' premieres globally and exclusively on Netflix from December 16, 2022.
Watch the trailer:
