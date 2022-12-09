Watch the official teaser for Netflix’s 'Far From Home'

In the one minute intriguing clip, we get to see a little bit more of the lead played by Ishaya who is willing to go the distance for his dreams and ambition.

Written by Dami Elebe, ‘Far From Home’ follows a charismatic teenager and talented artist from a poor family who gets to live his dream when he lands a prestigious scholarship to the most exclusive school in the country.

Here, he is catapulted into the affluent world of Nigeria’s elite and faced with the trappings of wealth and social hierarchy dynamics as well as huge secret that threatens his newfound status and his family’s safety.

The Inkblot produced limited five-part series blends an ensemble of up-and-coming talents and established screen legends including Mike Afolarin, Funke Akindele, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Bolanle Ninalowo, Genoveva Umeh, Bimbo Akintola, Linda Ejiofor, Chioma Akpotha, Femi Branch, Carol King and Ufuoma Mcdermott.

'Far From Home' premieres globally and exclusively on Netflix from December 16, 2022.