Watch the official teaser for Netflix’s 'Far From Home'

Inemesit Udodiong

This is Netflix’s first Nigerian young adult TV series.

Netflix Far From Home series
The countdown to Netflix's 'Far From Home’ has officially begun with the release of its new teaser.

In the one minute intriguing clip, we get to see a little bit more of the lead played by Ishaya who is willing to go the distance for his dreams and ambition.

Netflix Far From Home series
Written by Dami Elebe, ‘Far From Home’ follows a charismatic teenager and talented artist from a poor family who gets to live his dream when he lands a prestigious scholarship to the most exclusive school in the country.

Here, he is catapulted into the affluent world of Nigeria’s elite and faced with the trappings of wealth and social hierarchy dynamics as well as huge secret that threatens his newfound status and his family’s safety.

(L-R) Elma Mbadiwe and Olumide Oworu star as Carmen and Atlas respectively in 'Far From Home' (Credit: Nora Awolowo / Netflix)
The Inkblot produced limited five-part series blends an ensemble of up-and-coming talents and established screen legends including Mike Afolarin, Funke Akindele, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Bolanle Ninalowo, Genoveva Umeh, Bimbo Akintola, Linda Ejiofor, Chioma Akpotha, Femi Branch, Carol King and Ufuoma Mcdermott.

'Far From Home' premieres globally and exclusively on Netflix from December 16, 2022.

Enjoy the official teaser!

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong

