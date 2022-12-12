'Far From Home': Bolanle Ninalowo on playing the bad guy in Netflix’s new series

The five-part series follows the story of Ishaya, a charismatic teenager and talented artist from a poor family whose dreams suddenly appear within reach when a prestigious scholarship to the most exclusive school in the country catapults him into the affluent world of Nigeria’s elite.

The show features an impressive cast that includes Richard Mofe Damijo, Funke Akindele Bello, Chioma Akpotha, Bimbo Akintola, Femi Branch, Ufuoma Mcdermott, Mike Afolarin, Genoveva Umeh, Olumide Oworu, Elma Mbadiwe, and Bolanle Ninalowo.

Ahead of the release of the highly anticipated show, Ninalowo talks about stepping into the shoes of bad guy Rambo and more:

How did you land the role of Rambo in 'Far From Home?'

Well truth be told, landing the role details back to the trajectory of my career in relation to my understanding of self and focus on career goals and objectives. I was once able to show the world, an area of immense versatility with my acting capabilities which in turn became my breakout character as an actor (The critically acclaimed Jobe role I played in the 2017 'Picture Perfect' hit movie produced by Iroko tv) which gave me the opportunity to show the world a part of the gift and skill embedded in me as a talent. This initiated the blueprint and gave me a clear picture of my career path and direction as I continually prayed to God for the next relative opportunity. I totally believe that the producers of FFH recognized this as a character asset that would add tremendous value to their production if need be for such a role in their film. And that is without saying that only world class producers think and act accordingly. More grace and knowledge to the brains at Inkblot productions.

You play Rambo on the show! He’s a BAD guy! Did you enjoy playing Rambo and why?

I loved playing Rambo. The character was and is a blessing, one that I patiently prayed and waited for after carefully analyzing and understanding my audience and market over the years of building my brand and career. I am one who fully understands the importance of “Image, Type and Essence” as part of the success drivers of an actor with regards to building and developing my brand as an actor. The Oga Rambo character totally fulfills my thirst and hunger for more!

Pulse Nigeria

When people land a role in a Netflix series, they have expectations naturally. Were your expectations met? What was it like filming this show?

My experience on the show was second to none. It was a dream true and career elevation prayers come true. First, I must give the golden flowers to the management of Inkblot productions who without a doubt fully understands and exhibits the full attributes and conditions of operating a functional world class film production company in Nigeria. Big S/O to Naz, Zulu and Damola of Inkblot and the super amazing Erika Klopper who helped make this entire process a fulfilling and enjoyable one amidst every uncontrollable circumstance and challenge that comes with the process of filming in Nigeria. My satisfaction remains at a hundred and it was a total blessing to be a part of the FFH show.

What does your character bring to the show and why should the audience watch for him?

Viewers should watch Rambo as I believe that its a particular role type that I personally bring to life that will entertain them in every ramification. I have worked tirelessly hard over the years to build a brand which evolves around this type of delivery and mastered a unique way of connection between the audience and myself which has given me my place in their hearts and also the industry at large. It is a remarkable act that I am blessed with which totally eliminates comparisons.

Pulse Nigeria

You’re one of a handful of actors who play older (non-teenage) characters on the show, what is it like being on a young adult series?

Being on the young adult series was quite an humbling experience, one which demanded lots of patience and presented a host of self realization events. I am fully aware of the importance of playing roles that are required to keep me relevant and constantly evolving as an actor and the only secret to sustaining and maintaining relevance is allowing yourself to continuously become a beginner at every opportunity given.

Who is your favorite young adult character on the show and why?

Wow, that is a hard one. I personally connected with three of the main acts which were Ishaya, Adufe, and Tomi. Nevertheless, all the young adults I worked with on set totally made it an exciting experience for me and I can't wait to celebrate with them as a whole. I was once their age and had their kind of dreams and I pray that the almighty God bless and guide them all through their independent careers and life. I have no doubt that they all will shine respectively.

What is next for Bolanle Ninalowo?

Many more blessings. It's the beginning of the next chapter for Bolanle. I am simply a pen in the hands of God. A man with enormous grace and blessings. I am sure God will do more beautiful and amazing things that the world would celebrate. King Of Tarmac is surely coming through. I hope to sit down with Netflix soon to discuss a possible collaboration that will bring more value to both parties symbiotically.

'Far From Home' premieres globally on Netflix on December 16, 2022.