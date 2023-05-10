The sports category has moved to a new website.

Everything we know about Davido's upcoming Netflix docuseries

Inemesit Udodiong

The Nigerian music megastar has a new project in the works.

Davido is set to offer a peek into his extraordinary life in his upcoming Netflix docuseries


Titled David, the highly anticipated invites fans into his life, offering the audience a glimpse into the 30-year-old's intimate moments.

He shared the exciting news, along with the release date of the series in an exclusive interview with Esquire Middle East.

In his words, “I have a movie coming out in December with Netflix. It’s very, very big. This is the first time I’ve said anything about it, actually. It’s a documentary–a docu-series about my life, called ‘David’. I shouldn’t be talking about this, but yeah.”

Davido is set to offer a peek into his extraordinary life in his upcoming Netflix docuseries
Davido is set to offer a peek into his extraordinary life in his upcoming Netflix docuseries

He added, "It’s very, very big. This is the first time I’ve said anything about it, actually.”

As docuseries go, we can expect to see never-been-seen-before footage as well as private moments from the singer.

News of Davido's docuseries comes after the release of his recent album, Timeless, whichhas been breaking records across streaming platforms.

After just 24 hours after its release, the album surpassed the previous record for the number of streams in a debut week on Spotify Nigeria.

The 17-track album quickly garnered enough listens to become the most streamed album in a week on Boomplay, Apple Music Africa, Audiomack Global, and Spotify Nigeria. With these records, the superstar solidifies his position as a global hitmaker.

Davido joins the exclusive list of celebrities with docuseries on Netflix, which includes Pamela Anderson, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Marilyn Monroe, Kanye West, Taylor Swift, and Travis Scott.

