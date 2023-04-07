The sports category has moved to a new website.
Davido's 'Timeless' sets new record for most streams in a debut week on Spotify

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Davido has set a new record for the most streams in a debut week on Spotify Nigeria.

Davido
Davido

After just 24 hours after its release, Davido's 'Timeless' surpassed the previous record for the number of streams in a debut week on Spotify Nigeria.

After a week, the album has now dwarfed the existing record of 4.89 million streams set by Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' as it garnered a staggering 14.5 million streams.

The 17-track album has broken records across streaming platforms as it becomes the most streamed album in a week on Boomplay, Apple Music Africa, Audiomack Global, and Spotify Nigeria.

Davido recently performed two songs off his new album on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.' Before that, he performed to a small crowd of fans at the Irvine Plaza in New York.

Davido is set to perform for the first time in Nigeria in months on April 23, 2023, at the Tafa Balewa Square Lagos.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

