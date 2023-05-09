Davido excites fans as he announces Osun edition of 'Timeless Concert'

Davido took to his Twitter account to float the possibility of an Osun edition of his ongoing 'Timeless Concert'.

"Timeless concert in Osun this year?? @Tunegee??? Cc @AAdeleke_01" tagging his cousin and the uncle the governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to the tweet, Governor replied affirmatively with "Done" which suggests his nephew has his blessing to make the show a success.

Davido released his fourth album on March 31, 2023, and the album has broke multiple records across all streaming platforms in Nigeria. the album has set new first-week records across Apple Music Africa, Spotify Nigeria, YouTube Nigeria, Boomplay, and Audiomack.

Davido has performed songs from the new album in London, New York, and most recently at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.