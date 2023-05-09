The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido excites fans as he announces Osun edition of 'Timeless Concert'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian music megastar Davido has delighted fans with the possibility of a performance in Osun state.

Davido
Davido

Recommended articles

Davido took to his Twitter account to float the possibility of an Osun edition of his ongoing 'Timeless Concert'.

"Timeless concert in Osun this year?? @Tunegee??? Cc @AAdeleke_01" tagging his cousin and the uncle the governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to the tweet, Governor replied affirmatively with "Done" which suggests his nephew has his blessing to make the show a success.

Davido released his fourth album on March 31, 2023, and the album has broke multiple records across all streaming platforms in Nigeria. the album has set new first-week records across Apple Music Africa, Spotify Nigeria, YouTube Nigeria, Boomplay, and Audiomack.

Davido has performed songs from the new album in London, New York, and most recently at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

Fans in Osun will be excited at the prospect of seeing the hitmaker headline a rare show in the state.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido excites fans as he announces Osun edition of 'Timeless Concert'

Davido excites fans as he announces Osun edition of 'Timeless Concert'

Apple Music celebrates 50 years of Hip Hop with new DNA audio series

Apple Music celebrates 50 years of Hip Hop with new DNA audio series

Kenyan sensation Maandy announced as Spotify’s Equal Artist for May 2023

Kenyan sensation Maandy announced as Spotify’s Equal Artist for May 2023

A-Q speaks from the top in 'God's Engineering 2' [Pulse Album Review]

A-Q speaks from the top in 'God's Engineering 2' [Pulse Album Review]

MI Abaga, wife speak up on dealing with neurodevelopmental disorder, ADHD

MI Abaga, wife speak up on dealing with neurodevelopmental disorder, ADHD

DJ Maphorisa in trouble for allegedly assaulting girlfriend

DJ Maphorisa in trouble for allegedly assaulting girlfriend

CJ. Obasi, Babatunde Apalowo are headed to Seattle International Film Festival

CJ. Obasi, Babatunde Apalowo are headed to Seattle International Film Festival

Libianca makes Billboard Hot 100 debut with hit single 'People'

Libianca makes Billboard Hot 100 debut with hit single 'People'

Rema set to break record for longest charting African song on Billboard Hot 100

Rema set to break record for longest charting African song on Billboard Hot 100

Pulse Sports

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black Sherif, Asake, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and all the winners from VGMA24 (Full List)

Black Sherif, Asake, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, all the winners from VGMA24 (Full List)

Tiwa Savage, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Katy Perry

Tiwa Savage and all artists performing at King Charles III's coronation

Tiwa Savage performing at the Coronation of King Charles III

Why Tiwa Savage's song at King Charles' coronation was right choice [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Chris Brown

Chris Brown is in love with Afrobeats