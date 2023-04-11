Davido's 'Timeless' makes impressive debut on Billboard 200

After the early commercial gains, 'Timeless' was projected to debut in the higher section of the chart. In the latest installment of the Billboard Chart dated April 15, 2023, Davido's 'Timeless' has debuted at NO. 37.

This makes it the second highest Nigerian album to debut on the chart behind Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' which debuted at NO. 14.

'Timeless' has shattered multiple African and Nigerian records across music all the five major streaming platforms in Nigeria.

‘Timeless’ sets a new all-time record for the biggest debut for any album in Spotify Nigeria history ‘Timeless’ tallied 14.5 million streams during the week of March 31 — April 6, surpassing the previous record of 4.89M streams by Burna Boy’s ‘Love, Damini’.

Davido’s ‘Timeless' has broken the record for the biggest debut week for any album on Apple Music Nigeria. Similarly, it set a new record for the most streams in a debut day for African album in Apple Music globally.

Davido's 'Timeless' had over 12 million streams in its first 24 hours, more than any other album in the history of Audiomack. It also the biggest week recorded for any Nigerian or African album on Audiomack history.

‘Timeless’ has broken the record for the biggest debut week by any on Boomplay Nigeria The album has tallied over 22 million streams on the platform after four days of release surpassing the previous record of 18.8 million streams by 'Love, Damini' (July 8 — 14, 2022).

Davido's 'Timeless' sets a new record for the biggest debut week for any album on YouTube Nigeria with 4.10 million streams.