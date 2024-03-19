ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Idris Elba, Mo Abudu collaborate on Nigerian short film 'Dust to Dreams'

Samson Toromade

Dust to Dreams follows the relationship between a mother and her teenage daughter as she meets her father for the first time.

Idris Elba will direct the short film [BI USA]
Idris Elba will direct the short film [BI USA]

Recommended articles

The film is a collaboration between Abudu's EbonyLife Films and African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank), through its Creative Africa Nexus (Canex), according to a report by Deadline published on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Dust to Dreams follows the relationship between a mother and her teenage daughter as she meets her father for the first time.

British-Nigerian music star, Seal, is part of the film's cast alongside Nollywood stars Nse Ikpe-Etim, Eku Edewor, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, and former Nigerian Idol contestant, Constance Olatunde.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am delighted to be working with Afreximbank and this incredibly talented team. Dust To Dreams is a story close to my heart, and I'm thrilled to bring it to life with such passionate collaborators," Abudu said of the film.

The Nigerian will serve as both executive producer and producer, with Heidi Uys as supervising producer. Other co-producers on the project are Temidayo Makanjuola, Inem King, and Vanessa Demme.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is the Editor-in-Chief of Pulse Nigeria. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Idris Elba, Mo Abudu collaborate on Nigerian short film 'Dust to Dreams'

Idris Elba, Mo Abudu collaborate on Nigerian short film 'Dust to Dreams'

Instagram commenters drag AY Makun over birthday post of 17-year-old 'son'

Instagram commenters drag AY Makun over birthday post of 17-year-old 'son'

10 Afrobeats hit songs that went viral on TikTok

10 Afrobeats hit songs that went viral on TikTok

Kofi Adjorlolo unhappy Ghanaian Tv stations show Nigerian movies free of charge

Kofi Adjorlolo unhappy Ghanaian Tv stations show Nigerian movies free of charge

Ayra Starr says she might cry when she shares the stage with Chris Brown

Ayra Starr says she might cry when she shares the stage with Chris Brown

I couldn't eat or sleep - Solidstar recounts battle with drug addiction

I couldn't eat or sleep - Solidstar recounts battle with drug addiction

Who was cocaine godmother Griselda Blanco? Even Pablo Escobar was afraid of her

Who was cocaine godmother Griselda Blanco? Even Pablo Escobar was afraid of her

'Bob Hearts Abishola' Fọlákẹ́ Olówófôyekù wants to launch new Nigerian music genre

'Bob Hearts Abishola' Fọlákẹ́ Olówófôyekù wants to launch new Nigerian music genre

Singer Ruger speaks on jealousy in the Nigerian music industry

Singer Ruger speaks on jealousy in the Nigerian music industry

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

British-Ugandan Award-winning filmmaker, Norman Busigu

Busigu breaks into America with film screening, discussion event in Miami!

Sofia Vergara (right) plays Griselda Blanco (left) in the Netflix series about the cocaine dealer [Rolling Stone]

Who was cocaine godmother Griselda Blanco? Even Pablo Escobar was afraid of her

Enioluwa Adeoluwa ventures into film production with debut series 'All of Us'

Enioluwa Adeoluwa ventures into film production with debut series 'All of Us'

Layi Wasabi is one of the hottest skit makers in Nigeria right now [Meta]

How Layi Wasabi became one of the funniest men on Instagram