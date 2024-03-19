Idris Elba, Mo Abudu collaborate on Nigerian short film 'Dust to Dreams'
Dust to Dreams follows the relationship between a mother and her teenage daughter as she meets her father for the first time.
The film is a collaboration between Abudu's EbonyLife Films and African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank), through its Creative Africa Nexus (Canex), according to a report by Deadline published on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.
British-Nigerian music star, Seal, is part of the film's cast alongside Nollywood stars Nse Ikpe-Etim, Eku Edewor, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, and former Nigerian Idol contestant, Constance Olatunde.
"I am delighted to be working with Afreximbank and this incredibly talented team. Dust To Dreams is a story close to my heart, and I'm thrilled to bring it to life with such passionate collaborators," Abudu said of the film.
The Nigerian will serve as both executive producer and producer, with Heidi Uys as supervising producer. Other co-producers on the project are Temidayo Makanjuola, Inem King, and Vanessa Demme.
