Idris Elba, Mo Abudu collaborate on Nigerian short film 'Dust to Dreams'

The film is a collaboration between Abudu's EbonyLife Films and African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank), through its Creative Africa Nexus (Canex), according to a report by Deadline published on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Dust to Dreams follows the relationship between a mother and her teenage daughter as she meets her father for the first time.

British-Nigerian music star, Seal, is part of the film's cast alongside Nollywood stars Nse Ikpe-Etim, Eku Edewor, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, and former Nigerian Idol contestant, Constance Olatunde.

"I am delighted to be working with Afreximbank and this incredibly talented team. Dust To Dreams is a story close to my heart, and I'm thrilled to bring it to life with such passionate collaborators," Abudu said of the film.