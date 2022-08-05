Prime Video unveils 'Gangs of Lagos', ‘LOL: Last One Laughing Naija’ as first Nigerian Originals

The titles- Greoh studios’ long-anticipated ‘Gangs of Lagos’ and ‘LOL: Last One Laughing Naija’, a stand-up comedy reality show, will launch months after the streamer began a massive licensing of Nigerian titles.

Shot in 2021, the Jade Osiberu directed action flick starring Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington and singer Chike follows a group of friends who each have to navigate destiny, growing up on the bustling streets and neighbourhood of Isale Eko, Lagos.

The action thriller’s straight-to-video launch comes amid the expected theatrical release of another Greoh studios’ title ‘Brotherhood.’

Prime Video’s Basketmouth headlined comedy show is a remake of Japanese comedy format ‘LOL’ launched by the streamer in Japan, Mexico, Brazil, Australia, India, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Spain.