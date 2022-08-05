RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Prime Video unveils 'Gangs of Lagos', ‘LOL: Last One Laughing Naija’ as first Nigerian Originals

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The streamer officially launched its Nigerian entry with the newly announced original titles.

Prime Video has officially rolled out two upcoming titles set to launch as its Nigerian debut originals.

The titles- Greoh studios’ long-anticipated ‘Gangs of Lagos’ and ‘LOL: Last One Laughing Naija’, a stand-up comedy reality show, will launch months after the streamer began a massive licensing of Nigerian titles.

Shot in 2021, the Jade Osiberu directed action flick starring Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington and singer Chike follows a group of friends who each have to navigate destiny, growing up on the bustling streets and neighbourhood of Isale Eko, Lagos.

The action thriller’s straight-to-video launch comes amid the expected theatrical release of another Greoh studios’ title ‘Brotherhood.’

Prime Video’s Basketmouth headlined comedy show is a remake of Japanese comedy format ‘LOL’ launched by the streamer in Japan, Mexico, Brazil, Australia, India, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

The show set to be produced by Livespot360 (Real Housewives of Lagos) will see a group of 10 famous local comedians compete to be the ‘Last One Laughing’ by trying to make their competitors laugh. The winner will launch in 2024 with the winner taking the grand prize of N40 million.

