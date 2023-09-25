ADVERTISEMENT
Cross emerges final Head-of-House on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

He breaks the record and becomes the only two time HOH.

Cross emerges as the final Head of House on BBNaija All Stars.
Cross emerges as the final Head of House on BBNaija All Stars. [Twitter/ Big Brother Naija]

He won the dicey game of placing five coloured balls in allocated spaces. Cross was able to do so in record time defeating Mercy, Cee-C, Pere, Ilebaye and Adekunle.

For his choice of only two BFFs, he nominated Pere and Cee-C as they get to enjoy the HOH lounge, bedroom and gym for the final week. Cross claims the ultimate HOH win and proves his sportsmanship after emerging as the first finalist in the weeks before.

This win makes him the only BBNaija All Stars housemate and finalist to have claimed the HOH win twice on the show. He recorded his first win during the eight week of the reality TV show and voiced out earlier his determination to win it again.

In other news, even after losing their wager last week, Big Brother was kind enough to load the house with foodstuffs. The finalists also voiced receiving some of the rear items they hadn't received during previous weeks.

This week the finalists will tackle the special theme "I Love Nigeria" and they must put up a cultural show in celebration of Nigeria later in the week.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

