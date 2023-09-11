ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Cross wins Head of House crown on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

His long-awaited desire finally came through after several fails.

Cross wins Head of House on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/pulsenigeria247]
Cross wins Head of House on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/pulsenigeria247]

Recommended articles

Biggie gave the All Stars housemates what seemed like an impossible game of precision in today's HOH game. The 13 housemates went into the arena in groups to combat amongst themselves in a game that required them to just roll five balls across a bar of tiles.

A game that looked so easy became a really tough battle for the housemates, but Cross beat all odds with four balls successfully scaling through. He replaces Omashola, as he becomes HOH for this week after several trials of coming so close to it.

He has immunity from this week's eviction and access to the HOH lounge, bedroom and gym. This immunity brings him closer to the final days of the reality show.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his choice of his four BFF's Cross picked an all-boy group of Pere, Neo, Adekunle and Whitemoney. They have access to the HOH lounge, bedroom and gym for a week.

For this week's Black Envelope game, housemates were to search for only one envelope and this time they had 10 minutes for the search. Today's game wasn't compulsory as Big Brother gave housemates the chance to sit it out if they wanted to.

After an intense search, housemates didn't find the Black Envelope, which was in the famous parrot's wing as it contained an immunity card from this week's eviction.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shatta Wale performed on Basketmouth's new album 'Uburu' for free

Shatta Wale performed on Basketmouth's new album 'Uburu' for free

Cross wins Head of House crown on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cross wins Head of House crown on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Patoranking’s ‘World Best’ is subdued by lack of artistic evolution [Pulse Review]

Patoranking’s ‘World Best’ is subdued by lack of artistic evolution [Pulse Review]

Joe Jonas seemingly speaks on divorce with Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas seemingly speaks on divorce with Sophie Turner

Cardi B does not feel bad for tossing microphone at fan during her concert

Cardi B does not feel bad for tossing microphone at fan during her concert

BBNaija's Chichi breaks down while talking about how she became a stripper

BBNaija's Chichi breaks down while talking about how she became a stripper

Asake dazzles at landmark 'Work Of Art' New York concert

Asake dazzles at landmark 'Work Of Art' New York concert

Whitemoney's first love interest was Cee-C on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Whitemoney's first love interest was Cee-C on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Genevieve Nnaji spotted smiling with her fans at the Toronto Film Festival

Genevieve Nnaji spotted smiling with her fans at the Toronto Film Festival

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Actors go through major body transformations for their roles.

5 Nollywood actors who underwent dramatic transformations for a role

Adekunle takes reconciliation to the next level on 'BBNaija All Stars' [DSTV]

Adekunle makes a grand gesture of love for Venita on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Omashola revealed he dated Kim Oprah back in 2020 [Instagram/sholzy23/kimoprah]

Omashola dated Kim Oprah prior to 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pere hits the wall as he goes head-to-head with Doyin on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/pulsenigeria247]

Pere hits the wall in altercation with Doyin on 'BBNaija All Stars'