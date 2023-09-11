Cross wins Head of House crown on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Biggie gave the All Stars housemates what seemed like an impossible game of precision in today's HOH game. The 13 housemates went into the arena in groups to combat amongst themselves in a game that required them to just roll five balls across a bar of tiles.

A game that looked so easy became a really tough battle for the housemates, but Cross beat all odds with four balls successfully scaling through. He replaces Omashola, as he becomes HOH for this week after several trials of coming so close to it.

He has immunity from this week's eviction and access to the HOH lounge, bedroom and gym. This immunity brings him closer to the final days of the reality show.

In his choice of his four BFF's Cross picked an all-boy group of Pere, Neo, Adekunle and Whitemoney. They have access to the HOH lounge, bedroom and gym for a week.

For this week's Black Envelope game, housemates were to search for only one envelope and this time they had 10 minutes for the search. Today's game wasn't compulsory as Big Brother gave housemates the chance to sit it out if they wanted to.