Cross becomes the first finalist on 'BBNaija AllStars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

He paid a costly price for a stake at a chance of winning the show.

Cross becomes the first finalist on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/crossda_boss]
After winning last week's HOH game and scaling through the claws of eviction with an immunity privilege, Cross begins this week with yet another immunity win. But this time, one that secured a stay till the last day of the reality show.

Cross bought the ultimate immunity as he gathered Moniepoint Coins from other All Stars housemates, some at a price and others at some cost. Alex gave as for free. Omashola demanded ₦1 million, Neo demanded ₦3 million and it is still unclear what Pere requested.

Today Big Brother blessed the All Stars housemates with the rare opportunity of an ultimate shopping experience with offers that included the following;

  • Immunity Pass for week 9 (Guarantees a place in the finals) - at the cost of 4,000 Moniepoint Coins.
  • Black Envelope Pick (The Housemate is presented with 3 Black Envelopes, one of which has Immunity. The housemate must pick one at random.) - 3,000 Moniepoint Coins.
  • HOH Game Advantage (Housemate wins a 7-minute time advantage in the next HOH game which is an endurance challenge) - 3,000 Moniepoint Coins.
  • Meal for the Week (The Housemate would be provided with 7 cooked meals. One per each day of the week) - 2,000 Moniepoint Coins.
  • Dinner for Two (A nice garden or Arena set up with an intercontinental meal for 2 all on Big Brother) - 1,800 Moniepoint Coins.
  • Two Moniepoint Gold Tokens (An additional 2 Moniepoint Tokens to what they already own) - 1,500 Moniepoint Coins.

Mercy bought meals for a week and Venita bought dinner for two with their Moniepoint Coins as well.

