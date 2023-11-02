ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' is headed to United Kingdom

Faith Oloruntoyin

Another international win for the producers and the Nigerian film industry at large.

Mami Wata is set to screen across states in the Untied Kingdom [The Sundance Institute]
Mami Wata is set to screen across states in the Untied Kingdom [The Sundance Institute]

Recommended articles

The award-winning West African folklore has been picked up by Aya Films, a UK-based distribution company. A visit to the Aya Film website shows that the black-and-white film will screen across 14 states between November 17 - December 7, 2023.

Mami Wata tells the tale of an African mermaid in a village that runs into chaos due to disagreements between villagers and the goddess' intermediary over the deteriorating state of the village.

Directed by C.J. "Fiery" Obasi and produced by Oge Obasi, the cast of this movie includes Rita Edochie, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Evelyne Ily Juhen, Kelechi Udegbe, and Tough Bone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the movie's UK screening, Mami Wata debuted in Nigerian cinemas in September but grossed just over ₦4.5 million after three weeks.

This latest announcement joins the growing catalogue of exciting wins the movie has garnered in recent times. They include;

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the official UK trailer:

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I'm familiar with grief - Editi Effiong on connection with 'The Black Book'

I'm familiar with grief - Editi Effiong on connection with 'The Black Book'

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' is headed to United Kingdom

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' is headed to United Kingdom

Uzee Usman drops fresh episode of MUQABALA, showing on YouTube

Uzee Usman drops fresh episode of MUQABALA, showing on YouTube

Crime drama 'A Green Fever' set to make world premiere at AFRIFF 2023

Crime drama 'A Green Fever' set to make world premiere at AFRIFF 2023

I never called your child a dog - AY Makun responds to Seun Kuti's claims

I never called your child a dog - AY Makun responds to Seun Kuti's claims

HER Sound 2023: On a mission to amplify female voices in music

HER Sound 2023: On a mission to amplify female voices in music

Top 10 Nigeria & South Africa collaborations [Afrobeats Throwback]

Top 10 Nigeria & South Africa collaborations [Afrobeats Throwback]

Iyabo Ojo alleges that Naira Marley laced her children's food with drugs

Iyabo Ojo alleges that Naira Marley laced her children's food with drugs

Nasty C previews exciting new collaboration with ODUMODUBLVCK

Nasty C previews exciting new collaboration with ODUMODUBLVCK

Pulse Sports

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The award winning actress Omowunmi Dada is now Michigan’s Artiste in Residence [Instagram/@Omowunmi_Dada]

Omowunmi Dada takes Nollywood to University of Michigan as Artist in Residence

'Slum King' script was scary - Tobi Bakre

Why I missed Big Brother All Stars edition - Tobi Bakre reveals

Nigerian horror movies for your delight this period [Intagram/kingjayfranklyn/kayodeKasum/jujustories]

Here are 3 Nigerian horror movies to enjoy this Halloween season

The CEO-designate, Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, delivers the welcome speech at the 2023 AMAAs [Twitter/AMAAWARDS]

Here are the winners at the 2023 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA)