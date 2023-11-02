CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' is headed to United Kingdom

The award-winning West African folklore has been picked up by Aya Films, a UK-based distribution company. A visit to the Aya Film website shows that the black-and-white film will screen across 14 states between November 17 - December 7, 2023.

Mami Wata tells the tale of an African mermaid in a village that runs into chaos due to disagreements between villagers and the goddess' intermediary over the deteriorating state of the village.

Directed by C.J. "Fiery" Obasi and produced by Oge Obasi, the cast of this movie includes Rita Edochie, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Evelyne Ily Juhen, Kelechi Udegbe, and Tough Bone.

Ahead of the movie's UK screening, Mami Wata debuted in Nigerian cinemas in September but grossed just over ₦4.5 million after three weeks.

This latest announcement joins the growing catalogue of exciting wins the movie has garnered in recent times. They include;

