Here are the winners at the 2023 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA)
The AMAA has picked its winners for 2023.
Recommended articles
C.J. 'Fiery' Obasi's Mami Wata takes the lead with 12 nominations including Best Film in an African Language, Best Cinematography, Best Sound, Best Screenplay and Best Director.
Here is the list of 2023 AMAA winners as they are announced:
Efere Ozako Award for Best Short Film
• Lions – Ethiopia
Jubril Malaifia Award for Best Animation
• Jabari – Ghana
Best Documentary
• Le Spectre de Boko Haram – Cameroon
Ousmane Sembene Award for Best Film in an African Language
• Anikulapo – Nigeria
Michael Anyiam Osigwe Award for Best Film by an African-Born Director Living Abroad
• KOFA – Jude Idada (Nigeria/Canada)
Best Diaspora Short Film
• Raw Materials – (Jamaica) – directed by Sosiessia Nixon-Kelly
Best Diaspora Documentary
• Sound of the Police – (United States) – directed by Stanley Nelson
Best Diaspora Narrative Feature
• Our Father, The Devil – (United States) directed by Ellie Foumbi
Best Achievement in Production Design
• Anikulapo – Nigeria
Best Achievement in Costume Design
• Djibril Drame - Xalé – Senegal
Best Achievement in Make-Up
• Campell Precious Arebamen - Mami Wata – Nigeria
Best Achievement in Soundtrack
• Antoine Nshimiyimana - Fight Like a Girl – Rwanda
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
• Emmanuel Bassey - Gangs of Lagos – Nigeria
Best Achievement in Sound
• Vianney Aube Sira – Burkina Faso
Best Achievement in Cinematography
• Lilis Soares - Mami Wata – Nigeria
Best Achievement in Editing
• Bertrand Conard - Omen – DRC
Best Achievement in Screenplay
• Moussa Sene Absa, Pierre Magny, Ben Diogay Beye - Xalé – Senegal
National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVB) Award for Best Nigerian Film
• Mami Wata
Best Young/Promising Actor
• Maleek Sanni - Gangs of Lagos
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
• Jimmy-Jean Louis - Rise
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
• Rokhaya Niang - Xalé - Senegal
Best Actor in a Leading Role
• Tobi Bakre – Brotherhood – Nigeria
Best Actress in a Leading Role
• Nse Ikpe-Etim - 4-4-44 (Four Four Forty-Four) - Nigeria
First Debut Feature by a Director
• Baloji – Omen - DRC
Best Director
• Apolline Traoré - Sira
Best Film
• Xalé- Senegal
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng