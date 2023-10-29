ADVERTISEMENT
Here are the winners at the 2023 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA)

Inemesit Udodiong

The AMAA has picked its winners for 2023.

The CEO-designate, Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, delivers the welcome speech at the 2023 AMAAs [Twitter/AMAAWARDS]
The CEO-designate, Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, delivers the welcome speech at the 2023 AMAAs

C.J. 'Fiery' Obasi's Mami Wata takes the lead with 12 nominations including Best Film in an African Language, Best Cinematography, Best Sound, Best Screenplay and Best Director.

Here is the list of 2023 AMAA winners as they are announced:

• Lions – Ethiopia

• Jabari – Ghana

• Le Spectre de Boko Haram – Cameroon

• Anikulapo – Nigeria

• KOFA – Jude Idada (Nigeria/Canada)

• Raw Materials – (Jamaica) – directed by Sosiessia Nixon-Kelly

• Sound of the Police – (United States) – directed by Stanley Nelson

• Our Father, The Devil – (United States) directed by Ellie Foumbi

• Anikulapo – Nigeria

• Djibril Drame - Xalé – Senegal

• Campell Precious Arebamen - Mami Wata – Nigeria

• Antoine Nshimiyimana - Fight Like a Girl – Rwanda

• Emmanuel Bassey - Gangs of Lagos – Nigeria

• Vianney Aube Sira – Burkina Faso

• Lilis Soares - Mami Wata – Nigeria

• Bertrand Conard - Omen – DRC

• Moussa Sene Absa, Pierre Magny, Ben Diogay Beye - Xalé – Senegal

• Mami Wata

• Maleek Sanni - Gangs of Lagos

• Jimmy-Jean Louis - Rise

• Rokhaya Niang - Xalé - Senegal

• Tobi Bakre – Brotherhood – Nigeria

• Nse Ikpe-Etim - 4-4-44 (Four Four Forty-Four) - Nigeria

• Baloji – Omen - DRC

• Apolline Traoré - Sira

• Xalé- Senegal

Inemesit Udodiong
