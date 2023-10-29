Here are the winners at the 2023 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA)

C.J. 'Fiery' Obasi's Mami Wata takes the lead with 12 nominations including Best Film in an African Language, Best Cinematography, Best Sound, Best Screenplay and Best Director.

Here is the list of 2023 AMAA winners as they are announced:

Efere Ozako Award for Best Short Film

ADVERTISEMENT

• Lions – Ethiopia

Jubril Malaifia Award for Best Animation

• Jabari – Ghana

Best Documentary

• Le Spectre de Boko Haram – Cameroon

ADVERTISEMENT

Ousmane Sembene Award for Best Film in an African Language

• Anikulapo – Nigeria

Michael Anyiam Osigwe Award for Best Film by an African-Born Director Living Abroad

• KOFA – Jude Idada (Nigeria/Canada)

Best Diaspora Short Film

ADVERTISEMENT

• Raw Materials – (Jamaica) – directed by Sosiessia Nixon-Kelly

Best Diaspora Documentary

• Sound of the Police – (United States) – directed by Stanley Nelson

Best Diaspora Narrative Feature

• Our Father, The Devil – (United States) directed by Ellie Foumbi

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Achievement in Production Design

• Anikulapo – Nigeria

Best Achievement in Costume Design

• Djibril Drame - Xalé – Senegal

Best Achievement in Make-Up

ADVERTISEMENT

• Campell Precious Arebamen - Mami Wata – Nigeria

Best Achievement in Soundtrack

• Antoine Nshimiyimana - Fight Like a Girl – Rwanda

Best Achievement in Visual Effects

• Emmanuel Bassey - Gangs of Lagos – Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Achievement in Sound

• Vianney Aube Sira – Burkina Faso

Best Achievement in Cinematography

• Lilis Soares - Mami Wata – Nigeria

Best Achievement in Editing

ADVERTISEMENT

• Bertrand Conard - Omen – DRC

Best Achievement in Screenplay

• Moussa Sene Absa, Pierre Magny, Ben Diogay Beye - Xalé – Senegal

National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVB) Award for Best Nigerian Film

• Mami Wata

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Young/Promising Actor

• Maleek Sanni - Gangs of Lagos

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

• Jimmy-Jean Louis - Rise

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

ADVERTISEMENT

• Rokhaya Niang - Xalé - Senegal

Best Actor in a Leading Role

• Tobi Bakre – Brotherhood – Nigeria

Best Actress in a Leading Role

• Nse Ikpe-Etim - 4-4-44 (Four Four Forty-Four) - Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

First Debut Feature by a Director

• Baloji – Omen - DRC

Best Director

• Apolline Traoré - Sira

Best Film

ADVERTISEMENT