CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' is Nigeria's submission for Oscars 2024

The black and white film about a West African goddess and her waning influence on a village won the highest number of votes from the 14-member committee.

The NOSC announced in a statement on Sunday, October 15, 2023 that the film was selected for its relevant theme and unique approach to a story of pre and post-colonial African societies. The committee also praised the film for its technical and artistic excellence.

The chairperson of the committee, Stephanie Linus, urged Nigerian filmmakers not to relent in enhancing their skills, and elevating production to global standards.

"I'm excited to announce a milestone in our NOSC journey: our first Pidgin film submission to the Academy, marking our commitment to diversity and global representation," the veteran actress said.