2020 is undoubtedly the season of remakes and the latest confirmation is that of Nollywood's first action film 'Rattle Snake'.

According to the CEO of Play Network Africa, Charles Okpaleke, the upcoming remake of Nollywood classic 'Rattle Snake' will be co produced and distributed by Filmone Entertainment.

Okpaleke confirmed the news via an Instagram post shared on March, 19, 2020 where he wrote:

"Signed and Sealed. THE REMAKE OF RATTLE SNAKE, the story of AHANNA. In Cinemas this November".

Recall that the 'Living in Bondage' sequel producer announced back in January that he had acquired rights to the 1995 blockbuster and confirmed that the sequel will be released between November and December 2020.

Written and directed by Amaka Igwe, 'Rattle Snake' , was released in 1995 to rave reviews. The story follows the life of a crime kingpin, Ahanna torn between leading the life of crime or following his love interest.

It starred Francis Duru, Nkem Owoh, Okeckuw Igwe, Ernest Obi, Ejike Methuselah and Julius Agwu.