Beverly Naya & Venita Akpofure fight over Efa Iwara in new 'Insecure' trailer

Faith Oloruntoyin

The movie will commence its cinematic viewing on March 8, 2024.

Efa Iwara and Beverly Naya's love gets attacked in 'Insecure'
Efa Iwara and Beverly Naya's love gets attacked in 'Insecure'

The short clip released intimates the journey of Beverly Naya and Efa Iwara becoming a romantic couple, who in the long run head down the aisle to share their vows.

However, their relationship becomes troubled when Naya gets threatened by the presence of Iwara's new colleague (played by Venita Akpofure). Things get out of control and Naya slowly becomes a shadow of herself as the couple who were once deeply in love become grave enemies.

The lady's insecurity isn't the only issue that sets fire to their union, as Akpofure's role as the villain, who goes all out to steal Iwara's attention also comes into play.

Insecure is written and directed by Ben Nwokike, who makes his feature directorial debut with this project. The principal photography wrapped up after weeks on set in the first half of 2023, with Barnabas Emordi as the cinematographer.

The cast includes Ade Laoye, Demi Bawo, Micheal Ejoor, Darasimi Nadi, Daniel Abua, Tope Olowoniyan, Tunbosun Aiyedehin and Anthony Azekwoh.

The upcoming movie surrounds the themes of love, heartbreak, betrayal and infidelity. It will commence its nationwide cinematic viewing on March 8, 2024.

Watch the trailer below:

