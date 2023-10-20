ADVERTISEMENT
'BBNaija' Venita set to play a spicy homewrecker in 'Insecure'

Faith Oloruntoyin

This breaks the ice on what to expect from the reality TV show star.

Venita Akpofure shares details of her character in the movie Insecure [Instagram/veezeebaybeh]
Venita Akpofure shares details of her character in the movie Insecure [Instagram/veezeebaybeh]

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Akpofure shared the official teaser revealing Amara as her character in the upcoming movie about love, heartbreak, betrayal and infidelity. From the clip released, she is set to play the villain in the story who wreaks havoc in the lives of a loving couple.

Written and directed by Ben Nwokike, Insecure features a couple locked in an entangling situation of starting off as lovers and then ending up as enemies down the line. In the teaser, we see the characters played by Efe Iwara and Beverly Naya go from being what looks like a madly in love couple to people at each other's throats.

Following the tweet made by Akpofure and the producers, Insecure is expected to debut early next year.

The cast includes Ade Laoye, Demi Bawo, Micheal Ejoor, Darasimi Nadi, Daniel Abua, Tope Olowoniyan, Tunbosun Aiyedehin and Anthony Azekwoh.

Principal photography handled by Barnabas Emordi is said to have wrapped up sometime in the first half of this year and now we await more details on when it would be released.

It is produced by Abdul Tijani-Ahmed, who is also set to release a series titled Dear Diane. The upcoming project about two people finding love and companionship over the phone as they journey through their separate passions for painting and presenting.

The cast will include Detola Jones, Shamz Andre Garuba, Riyo David, Toluwa Osewunmi, Patrick Diabuah, Obehi Aburime, Kameel Audu, and BBNaija housemate, Beauty Tukura.

Faith Oloruntoyin
