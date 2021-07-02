BBNaijaReunion: Prince explains beef with Neo [highlights]

The latest episode focused on epic gbas gbos moments featuring Nengi, Lucy, Vee, Tolanibaj and Wathoni. It also gave major screen time to Neo and Prince as the former friends discussed why they fell out outside the house. Check out the highlights:

Lucy explains fight with Nengi

Lucy and Nengi's altercation was one of the most memorable fights of the Lockdown season. Reacting to the clip, Lucy explained that her comment about Nengi's relationship with the guys in the house was from a place of trying to say that she did not need to flirt to be seen.

Prince details reasons why he fell out with Neo

Prince and Neo may have been buddies in the house ( even though the audience knew better) but things took a drastic turn after the show. According to Prince, watching clips of Neo say how he truly felt about him while in the house hurt his feelings.

Both stars had a mild argument about Neo's apology tactics which Prince interpreted to mean Neo was more interested in getting back in his good graces.

The Vee versus Wathoni 'bed' argument

This was definitely another memorable gbas gbos moment in the house. Replaying her 'mad people' comment, Vee said it had to do with Wathoni's constant repetition even when she had tried to communicate her grievances over the bed argument.