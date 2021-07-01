BBNaijaReunion: Housemates discuss 'gbas gbos' moments [highlights]

Show host, Ebuka replayed some of the biggest fights of the Lockdown season and let its principal players explain what triggered their intense reaction. Check out the highlights:

Tolanibaj Versus Ka3na

Fans may recall Tolanibaj's "I said what I said B***" argument with Ka3na after both ladies fell out over food. Reacting to a video clip of the moment, Tolanibaj said that on the day of the clash, she was fed up with Ka3na's 'bossiness'.

Ozo Versus Prince

For the most part, Ozo was the gentleman of the house but for the one time he screamed at Prince, a moment that left viewers and housemates shocked.

Recalling the moment, Trikytee suggested that it may have been influenced by the Ozo, Nengi and Prince triangle at the time, a view most of the housemates agreed with. Ozo, in his defense, claimed he overreacted based on the frustration of trying to get the housemates to focus on the task.

Prince versus the Vee/Neo/Ozo/Nengi clique

Conversations around this dynamic took the bulk of episode 10's showtime. Ozo opened up on the reason for his not so great relationship with Prince and surprisingly, it had nothing to do with Nengi.

According to Ozo, Prince's inability to accept defeat during tasks and competitions turned him off. Ozo's comment opened a can of worms for Prince who recalled that Ozo's clique (Vee, Neo and Nengi) had a thing against his competitiveness, so much that they tried to sabotage him during games. Expectedly, that got the accused housemates riled up.

Was Lucy a fake housemate?