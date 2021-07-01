RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

#BBNaijaReunion: Housemates discuss 'gbas gbos' moments [highlights]

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

From popular cliques to Tolanibaj's famous altercation with Ka3na, here are the highlights of episode 10.

BBNaija Reunion [Instagram/bigbronaija]

The latest episode of the Reunion show focused on some of the gbas gbos (dramatic) moments from the Lockdown season.

Show host, Ebuka replayed some of the biggest fights of the Lockdown season and let its principal players explain what triggered their intense reaction. Check out the highlights:

Fans may recall Tolanibaj's "I said what I said B***" argument with Ka3na after both ladies fell out over food. Reacting to a video clip of the moment, Tolanibaj said that on the day of the clash, she was fed up with Ka3na's 'bossiness'.

For the most part, Ozo was the gentleman of the house but for the one time he screamed at Prince, a moment that left viewers and housemates shocked.

ALSO READ: #BBNaijaReunion: Tochi drags Ka3na, Lucy & Dorathy over food [highlights]

Recalling the moment, Trikytee suggested that it may have been influenced by the Ozo, Nengi and Prince triangle at the time, a view most of the housemates agreed with. Ozo, in his defense, claimed he overreacted based on the frustration of trying to get the housemates to focus on the task.

Conversations around this dynamic took the bulk of episode 10's showtime. Ozo opened up on the reason for his not so great relationship with Prince and surprisingly, it had nothing to do with Nengi.

According to Ozo, Prince's inability to accept defeat during tasks and competitions turned him off. Ozo's comment opened a can of worms for Prince who recalled that Ozo's clique (Vee, Neo and Nengi) had a thing against his competitiveness, so much that they tried to sabotage him during games. Expectedly, that got the accused housemates riled up.

Well Praise and Trikytee agreed that her personality in the house appeared too exaggerated. Neo felt otherwise as he felt that she reacted only when things weren't done properly in the house.

